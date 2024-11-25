IPL 2025 Auction Day 1: Full Squad Updates And Remaining Purse Information

As the first day of the auction concluded, 72 players were signed, while 12 remained unsold. Notably, franchises used the Right-to-Match (RTM) option on four occasions.

The highly anticipated Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction is taking place on November 24 and 25 in Jeddah, with 577 players vying for a spot in the tournament. As the first day of the auction concluded, 72 players were signed, while 12 remained unsold. Notably, franchises used the Right-to-Match (RTM) option on four occasions.

After Day 1, Royal Challengers Bengaluru leads the pack with the largest remaining purse at Rs. 30.65 crore, followed by Mumbai Indians (Rs. 26.1 crore) and Punjab Kings (Rs. 22.50 crore).

Here’s a look at all the 10 IPL squads and their remaining purse balances after Day 1 of the IPL 2025 auction:

Chennai Super Kings (Purse Remaining: Rs. 15.60 crore)

Players: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Matheesha Pathirana, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Devon Conway, Rahul Tripathi, Rachin Ravindra, R. Ashwin, Khaleel Ahmed, Noor Ahmad, Vijay Shankar.

Mumbai Indians (Purse Remaining: Rs. 26.1 crore)

Players: Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, Trent Boult, Naman Dhir, Robin Minz, Karn Sharma.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Purse Remaining: Rs. 30.65 crore)

Players: Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Yash Dayal, Liam Livingstone, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Dar, Suyash Sharma.

Kolkata Knight Riders (Purse Remaining: Rs. 10.05 crore)

Players: Rinku Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Harshit Rana, Ramandeep Singh, Venkatesh Iyer, Quinton de Kock, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Anrich Nortje, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Vaibhav Arora, Mayank Markande.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Purse Remaining: Rs. 5.15 crore)

Players: Pat Cummins, Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen, Travis Head, Mohammad Shami, Harshal Patel, Ishan Kishan, Rahul Chahar, Adam Zampa, Atharva Taide, Abhinav Manohar, Simarjeet Singh.

Rajasthan Royals (Purse Remaining: Rs. 17.35 crore)

Players: Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Sandeep Sharma, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Wanindu Hasaranga, Akash Madhwal, Kumar Kartikeya.

Punjab Kings (Purse Remaining: Rs. 22.50 crore)

Players: Shashank Singh, Prabhsimran Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Nehal Wadhera, Harpreet Brar, Vishnu Vinod, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Yash Thakur.

Delhi Capitals (Purse Remaining: Rs. 13.80 crore)

Players: Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Tristan Stubbs, Abishek Porel, Mitchell Starc, KL Rahul, Harry Brook, Jake Fraser-McGurk, T. Natarajan, Karun Nair, Sameer Rizvi, Ashutosh Sharma, Mohit Sharma.

Gujarat Titans (Purse Remaining: Rs. 17.50 crore)

Players: Rashid Khan, Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Jos Buttler, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Nishant Sindhu, Mahipal Lomror, Kumar Kushagra, Anuj Rawat, Manav Suthar.

Lucknow Super Giants (Purse Remaining: Rs. 14.85 crore)

Players: Nicholas Pooran, Ravi Bishnoi, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Ayush Badoni, Rishabh Pant, David Miller, Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Avesh Khan, Abdul Samad, Aryan Juyal.

As teams continue to strengthen their squads on Day 2, all eyes are on how these franchises will utilize their remaining purse balances. The IPL 2025 auction promises more intense bidding wars for some of the biggest names in world cricket.

ALSO READ: Sam Curran, Once Most Expensive Player At IPL, Now Hardly Has Any Takers At 2025 Auction