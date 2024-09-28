IPL 2025 Auction: Retention Rules, Bigger Purse, and Uncapped MS Dhoni Retention Possibility

With the 2025 IPL mega auction approaching, several changes have been confirmed, including the introduction of a larger auction purse

With the 2025 IPL mega auction fast approaching, several significant changes have been confirmed. Among the key updates are the introduction of a larger auction purse, the return of the right-to-match (RTM) option, and continued use of the Impact Player rule. Franchises will be allowed to retain up to six players each, with one of those players mandatorily being an uncapped Indian player. The total auction purse has been increased to INR 120 crore (approximately USD 14.33 million), which is INR 20 crore higher than last year.

Retention Rules Explained

The retention rules, soon to be shared with all ten franchises, outline that of the six players a franchise may retain, one must be an uncapped Indian. The other five players can be a mix of Indian and overseas players. Franchises will have flexibility in retaining players through direct retention or using a combination of retention and RTM options. The RTM option, which allows teams to match the highest bid for their previously retained players at the auction, returns for IPL 2025.

ALSO READ | Australia’s Cameron Green Ruled Out of England Tour Due To Injury

Financial Impact of Player Retention

Franchises looking to retain up to five players will face a significant deduction from their auction purse. The amounts deducted are as follows:

First three retentions: INR 18 crore, INR 14 crore, and INR 11 crore

Next two retentions: INR 18 crore and INR 14 crore

This means that retaining five players would cost a franchise INR 75 crore, leaving them with INR 45 crore for the auction. If a franchise decides to retain the maximum of six players, including the mandatory uncapped player who will cost INR 4 crore, the total deduction rises to INR 79 crore, leaving only INR 41 crore to use in the auction.

Uncapped Player Rule Brings Dhoni Back Into Focus

One of the more intriguing changes is the revival of an old rule that could allow Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to retain MS Dhoni as an uncapped player. This rule, introduced in 2008 but later scrapped, permits Indian players who have retired from international cricket for at least five years to be categorized as uncapped. Although this rule was never used previously, it has been revived by IPL officials in 2025.

Dhoni, who retired from international cricket in 2020, meets this criterion, and CSK could choose to retain their iconic former captain as an uncapped player for just INR 4 crore. Dhoni, now 43, was retained by CSK ahead of the 2022 auction for INR 12 crore. Should CSK take this route, it would free up significant funds for them in the auction.

Impact Player Rule to Remain in 2025

The IPL has confirmed that the Impact Player rule, first introduced in the 2023 season, will remain in place for 2025 despite some debate regarding its effectiveness. The rule allows teams to substitute one of their starting XI with a specialist bowler or batter depending on the match situation. It has sparked discussions about its impact on the development of Indian allrounders, but the majority of team owners and principals voiced their support for the rule in a meeting on July 31.

Since the rule’s introduction, nine of the ten highest scores in IPL history have been recorded, leading the IPL to argue that the rule has enhanced the viewing experience. “It is good from the spectators’ point of view,” an official said, noting that the rule has created exciting, high-scoring matches that benefit the overall product.

What the Future Holds

As teams prepare for the upcoming mega auction, the retention rules and financial structure will play a crucial role in their strategies. Franchises will need to balance retaining their top players with having enough financial flexibility to make competitive bids during the auction. Meanwhile, the possible retention of MS Dhoni as an uncapped player adds a unique narrative to CSK’s approach for the 2025 season.

MUST READ | Adam Zampa Becomes Eighth Highest Wicker-taker For Australia In ODIs