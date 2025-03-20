IPL 2025: BCCI's Warning to India Star Cricketers: 'All Players, When They Are...'

With India's performance in the 2023-25 ICC World Test Championship cycle under scrutiny—having lost six of their last eight Test matches—the BCCI is taking strict measures to instill discipline and accountability.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has once again reinforced its stance on domestic cricket participation for Indian cricketers. Last year, the board made it clear that players who are not engaged in international fixtures must actively participate in domestic tournaments to remain in contention for national team selections and central contracts.

However, two prominent cricketers—Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan—failed to comply with this directive, resulting in their omission from BCCI’s annual central contract list.

The latest guidelines have been issued to ensure that all players prioritize domestic cricket whenever they are not representing the country on the international stage.

Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan Face the Consequences

The exclusion of Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan from the central contract list serves as a clear message to all Indian cricketers regarding the importance of domestic cricket. Despite being sidelined from international matches, both players did not participate in the Ranji Trophy, violating the board’s directive.

Their absence from the domestic circuit raised concerns about their commitment to Indian cricket, prompting the BCCI to take decisive action.

Shreyas Iyer, a middle-order batter known for his aggressive stroke play, had been dealing with injuries in the past but was fit to play domestic cricket. However, he chose to sit out, prioritizing personal training and preparation for the IPL instead.

Ishan Kishan, the dynamic wicketkeeper-batter, also skipped domestic tournaments despite not being on international duty. Reports suggested he had been focusing on personal fitness and practice sessions away from the official domestic competitions, which did not sit well with the selectors.

By withholding their central contracts, the BCCI aims to establish a precedent—no player, regardless of reputation or past performances, will be exempt from the rules. This move is also expected to encourage younger talents by providing them opportunities to play alongside senior players in domestic tournaments, thus strengthening India’s cricketing structure.

Stricter Guidelines Issued Ahead of IPL 2025

As the 18th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) approaches, BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia has reaffirmed the board’s commitment to enforcing these regulations. Saikia reiterated that all players must participate in domestic tournaments whenever they are available, and exemptions will only be granted with prior approval from India’s head coach Gautam Gambhir and chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar.

“There’s another important point that we’ve added in our guidelines. All the players, when they are available, have to play in domestic tournaments. If any player wants to skip or avoid playing in any tournament or match in the domestic circuit, they have to take the approval of the head coach and the chairman of the selection committee,” Saikia told a media portal.

“This has been done so that all the young players get a chance to play with the seniors. It will help the senior players in keeping in touch with the game, if they are not playing international matches,” he added.

The policy has been put in place to ensure that senior players remain in touch with competitive cricket, especially when they are not involved in international fixtures. Additionally, it allows young domestic players to gain invaluable experience by playing alongside established cricketers, fostering a stronger pipeline of talent for the national team.

Despite some criticism from players, including Virat Kohli, regarding BCCI’s firm stance on overseas tour regulations, the board remains unwavering in its approach. The directive serves as a reminder that while T20 leagues like the IPL play a significant role in Indian cricket, the foundation of a cricketer’s success lies in first-class and domestic competitions.

With IPL 2025 just around the corner, it remains to be seen how players react to these new mandates. However, one thing is clear—the BCCI is determined to uphold the integrity of domestic cricket and ensure that all players, regardless of stature, remain committed to the growth of Indian cricket.

