Thursday, May 22, 2025
IPL 2025: Bengaluru Rain Forces RCB vs Sunrisers Match Relocation To Lucknow

The decision came after an urgent meeting between BCCI and IPL officials on Tuesday, triggered by a yellow alert from the Indian Meteorological Department, which warned of "heavy to very heavy rainfall" in Bengaluru until Thursday.

In a major development ahead of the IPL 2025 playoffs, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced that Match No. 65 between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) has been relocated from Bengaluru to Lucknow. Originally slated to be RCB’s final home fixture at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Friday, May 23, the match will now take place at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

The decision came after an urgent meeting between BCCI and IPL officials on Tuesday, triggered by a yellow alert from the Indian Meteorological Department, which warned of “heavy to very heavy rainfall” in Bengaluru until Thursday. The city has already seen widespread waterlogging and thunderstorms, which recently led to the complete washout of RCB’s match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

With weather concerns mounting, the BCCI opted to shift the high-stakes encounter to ensure a fair contest and avoid any further disruptions. As a result, RCB will now play both of their remaining league matches in Lucknow against SRH on May 23 and against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on May 27.

IPL 2025 Playoff Schedule and Venue Updates

The BCCI also confirmed the updated playoff schedule for IPL 2025. The New PCA Stadium in New Chandigarh will host Qualifier 1 on May 29 and the Eliminator on May 30. The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is set to host Qualifier 2 on June 1 and the grand final on June 3.

These changes were necessitated by the week-long pause in the tournament between May 9 and May 17, due to rising geopolitical tensions between India and Pakistan. Originally, Hyderabad and Kolkata were set to host the playoffs, but the rescheduling and potential weather risks led the IPL Governing Council to opt for alternative venues.

Extra Time Allocated for Weather-Affected Matches

To counter unpredictable weather, the IPL has extended the maximum waiting time under clause 13.7.3 of the playing conditions. Starting May 20, the allowable time to complete a match has been increased from 60 to 120 minutes, to maximize chances of a result in rain-affected games.

Race for Final Playoff Spot Heats Up

With the league entering its final week, Punjab Kings (PBKS), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), and Gujarat Titans (GT) have already secured playoff berths. The battle for the fourth spot remains intense, with Mumbai Indians (MI) and Delhi Capitals (DC) locked in a tight race.

As teams prepare for the final stretch, the venue shift for the RCB vs SRH match stands as a reminder of the unpredictable nature of cricket and the IPL’s efforts to keep the show going, rain or shine.

