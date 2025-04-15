IPL 2025: Chahal’s Magical Spell Rescues Punjab Kings In Mullanpur Thriller

In what will go down as one of the finest turnarounds in IPL history, Yuzvendra Chahal roared back into form with a masterful four-wicket haul, leading Punjab Kings (PBKS) to a sensational 16-run victory over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium.

❝Grit Over Glamour: Chahal Turns It Around❞

When PBKS stumbled to a modest 111 after a forgettable performance with the bat, not many would have put their money on a win—especially against a batting lineup boasting Shreyas Iyer, Sunil Narine, and Quinton de Kock.

But cricket has a way of scripting its own drama.

Enter Chahal in the eighth over. With KKR steadily cruising at 57 for 2, he produced a spell that ripped through the heart of the chase. Ajinkya Rahane was the first to fall—caught trying to break the shackles. From there, Chahal’s wrist-spin cast a spell: Raghuvanshi, Rinku Singh, and Ramandeep Singh followed in quick succession. The final tally? 4 for 28 in four overs.

This performance wasn’t just match-defining—it was history-making.

Eighth career four-wicket haul for Chahal in IPL, equalling Sunil Narine’s all-time record .

career four-wicket haul for Chahal in IPL, equalling . Third four-plus wicket haul against the same team—KKR—making him the first Indian to do so.

four-plus wicket haul against the same team—KKR—making him the first Indian to do so. Chahal also became the only bowler to claim four-plus wickets for two different teams—RCB and RR—against the same opposition.

With 211 wickets, Chahal continues to be the highest wicket-taker in IPL history and the only man to breach the 200-wicket mark.

