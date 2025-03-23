Chennai Super Kings win the match as Rachin Ravindra hits a six. The Mumbai Indians have lost their 13th straight campaign opening, continuing their losing trend.

Chennai Super Kings win the match as Rachin Ravindra hits a six. The Mumbai Indians have lost their 13th straight campaign opening, continuing their losing trend. The five-time champion’s most recent victory in their season opener was an eight-wicket victory over the Chennai Super Kings in 2012.

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) started their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 campaign with a thrilling four-wicket win over their archrivals, the Mumbai Indians (MI), at the iconic MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. In match number three of the tournament, CSK successfully chased down a target of 156 runs in 19.1 overs, losing six wickets along the way.

Rachin Ravindra and Ruturaj Gaikwad Shine for CSK

New Zealand’s Rachin Ravindra, who was chosen over Devon Conway in the playing XI, proved his worth with a match-winning knock of 65 runs from 45 balls. His innings featured some well-placed strokes, displaying his ability to handle both pace and spin.

CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad also played a crucial role, scoring a blistering 53 off just 26 balls. He reached his half-century in just 22 deliveries, smashing six fours and three sixes along the way. Their contributions provided CSK with a solid foundation to secure their victory.

Vignesh Puthur Impresses on IPL Debut for MI

Despite MI’s loss, young Kerala spinner Vignesh Puthur had an impressive IPL debut, taking 3 wickets for 32 runs in his four-over spell. His ability to break partnerships kept Mumbai in the game for a while.

Mumbai Indians Struggle with the Bat

Earlier in the match, MI had a tough time making use of favorable batting conditions. Their innings never really took off, and they could only manage 155 for the loss of nine wickets in 20 overs. The team suffered a major setback in the very first over when star batter Rohit Sharma was dismissed for a four-ball duck. Khaleel Ahmed struck early, forcing Rohit to edge one to Shivam Dube inside the 30-yard circle.

Top-Order Collapse Hurts Mumbai

Following Rohit’s early dismissal, England all-rounder Will Jacks came in at No. 3 and hit consecutive fours in the first and second overs. However, his promising start was cut short when Ravichandran Ashwin removed him in the fourth over. Before that, Khaleel Ahmed had already dismissed Ryan Rickelton by knocking over his stumps.

Rickelton managed to score three boundaries in his short seven-ball stay, accumulating 13 runs before his dismissal. With MI losing key batters early, the pressure was on the middle order to stabilize the innings.

Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav Attempt to Rebuild

After the top-order collapse, Tilak Varma (31) and MI captain Suryakumar Yadav (29) tried to rebuild the innings. However, just as they were beginning to settle, a sharp piece of wicketkeeping by MS Dhoni resulted in the stumping of Suryakumar.

Before his dismissal, Suryakumar reached a personal milestone, completing 3000 runs in the IPL for MI, becoming only the third player after Rohit Sharma and Kieron Pollard to achieve the feat.

Jharkhand wicketkeeper-batter Robin Minz (3) and Tilak Varma were then dismissed within three deliveries in the 13th over, courtesy of a brilliant spell by Noor Ahmad. This double blow ended MI’s chances of posting a high total.

Deepak Chahar’s Late Flourish Pushes MI Past 150

In the final two overs, former CSK bowler Deepak Chahar played a handy cameo, scoring 13 and 14 runs in consecutive overs, which helped MI cross the 150-run mark. However, the total still seemed below par on a good batting surface.

CSK Bowlers Deliver with Noor Ahmad Leading the Attack

CSK’s bowlers put on an impressive display, restricting MI to a modest total. Young Afghan spinner Noor Ahmad was the pick of the bowlers, finishing with exceptional figures of 4 for 16 in his four-over spell.

Khaleel Ahmed also played a key role in dismantling MI’s batting lineup, taking three wickets for 29 runs in his quota of four overs. Their disciplined bowling ensured that MI never gained momentum throughout the innings.

CSK’s Chase: Early Dominance and a Few Hiccups

Chasing 156, CSK got off to a flying start, thanks to Ruturaj Gaikwad’s aggressive batting. His quick-fire half-century set the tone for the chase. Rachin Ravindra then anchored the innings, playing with confidence and composure.

Despite losing a few wickets towards the end, including key dismissals by Vignesh Puthur, CSK remained in control. The finishing touches were provided by Ravindra Jadeja, who scored a crucial 17 runs to guide the team to victory with five balls to spare.

Match Summary and Key Performances

Mumbai Indians: 155 for 9 in 20 overs

Tilak Varma: 31

Suryakumar Yadav: 29

Deepak Chahar: 28

Noor Ahmad: 4/16

Khaleel Ahmed: 3/29

Chennai Super Kings: 158 for 6 in 19.1 overs

Rachin Ravindra: 65*

Ruturaj Gaikwad: 53

Ravindra Jadeja: 17

Vignesh Puthur: 3/32

Deepak Chahar: 1/18

Result: CSK won by 4 wickets

Player of the Match: Noor Ahmad (4/16 in four overs)

