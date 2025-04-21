IPL 2025 Controversy: Rajasthan Cricket Association Questions RR’s Loss To Lucknow Super Giants

The committee has gone so far as to question RR's unexpected loss to Lucknow Super Giants, calling it suspicious and damaging for the morale of young players in the state.

A fresh controversy is brewing in Rajasthan’s cricketing circles, as the Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA) ad hoc committee has raised sharp concerns about the operations of the Rajasthan State Sports Council and the recent performance of Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The committee has gone so far as to question RR’s unexpected loss to Lucknow Super Giants, calling it suspicious and damaging for the morale of young players in the state.

RCA Ad Hoc Committee Alleges Match Irregularities

Jaideep Bihani, chairman of the ad hoc committee and BJP MLA, openly questioned the defeat.

“How did RR lose a match they were winning? What message does this send to the young players of Rajasthan?” he asked.

Bihani hinted at potential foul play, suggesting there may have been external influences that contributed to the team’s downfall in what looked like a winning game.

Beyond the match itself, the committee is also deeply dissatisfied with how the IPL arrangements were handled this year in Jaipur.

Claims of Sidelining and Conspiracy in IPL Planning

According to Bihani, the RCA ad hoc committee—formed by the state government to promote cricket and manage sporting infrastructure—was completely excluded from IPL-related responsibilities.

This includes being denied official accreditation for its members. Instead, permissions were allegedly extended to a district association secretary, which Bihani claims was a calculated move.

He highlighted that in previous IPL seasons, RCA distributed complimentary passes to key government officials, cricket associations, and former players. This year, those passes have reportedly gone to select individuals and favored districts.

Bihani sees this as part of a broader plan to undermine RCA’s influence in cricket administration.

He also warned about efforts to create rival bodies to weaken the ad hoc committee, despite its extended tenure being repeatedly approved by the state.

“If the committee’s only role was to conduct elections, then why has the state government extended its tenure five times?” Bihani asked.

Unpaid Ground Work and Silence from Royals

Further escalating the matter, Bihani objected to the unpaid use of RCA’s equipment and staff for IPL matches.

While Rajasthan Royals are reportedly paying crores in rent for the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, RCA’s curator Taposh Chatterjee and other staff are maintaining the facilities without reimbursement.

Bihani alleged this is yet another move to erase RCA’s presence from the IPL picture.

He also criticized RR vice president Rajeev Khanna, accusing him of trying to push the RCA out of cricket affairs.

Though RCA has submitted a list of its assets to both the Royals and the Sports Council for payment, no response has come so far.

When approached, Rajeev Khanna declined to respond in detail.

“I and Rajasthan Royals have been working with both the current and former state governments to successfully organise the IPL in Jaipur. I do not wish to respond to such comments or false allegations,” he said.

Bihani concluded by emphasizing the committee’s past achievements, including hosting BCCI tournaments and filing a 368-page audit report on the previous RCA administration.

“If the Sports Council is so vigilant, why has no action been taken on that FIR?” he asked.

Calling the Sports Council’s actions unconstitutional and politically motivated, Bihani made a final appeal.

“Let the game remain a game—don’t drag it into conspiracies for personal or political interests,” he said.

