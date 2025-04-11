IPL 2025: CSK Hit Historic Low At Chepauk As Dhoni Returns To Captaincy

CSK hit rock bottom at Chepauk, scoring just 103/9 in IPL 2025 vs KKR, despite MS Dhoni's return as captain. Powerplay woes and lack of intent haunted them again.

Chennai Super Kings’ batting troubles deepened in IPL 2025 as they collapsed to 103 for 9 against Kolkata Knight Riders at their home ground, Chepauk their lowest total ever at the venue. The match also marked MS Dhoni’s much-awaited return as captain, but it turned into a forgettable evening for CSK fans.

Despite winning the toss and opting to bat, CSK managed just 32 runs in the powerplay, their second-lowest this season. By the end of the fifth over, they were limping at 18 for 1, showing no signs of aggression or confidence. MS Dhoni, who walked in at No. 9, scored just a single run before falling to Sunil Narine, marking his first single-digit dismissal of the 2025 season.

This latest batting failure has exposed CSK’s continuing issues in the top order. Ruturaj Gaikwad, a key performer, was missed dearly after being ruled out with a hairline fracture. His replacement, Rahul Tripathi, struggled to build momentum, scoring only 16 off 22 balls.

Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra opened the innings but failed to provide a solid start. Conway was dismissed attempting a reverse sweep off Moeen Ali, while Rachin was sent back by Harshit Rana in the same over. The Super Kings also went 17 consecutive balls without a boundary in the powerplay a sign of their cautious, yet ineffective, strategy.

The misery didn’t end there. CSK lost eight wickets before even reaching the 80-run mark. During a shocking stretch from overs 6 to 16, the team endured a boundary drought lasting 49 balls. Shivam Dube remained at one end but had no support as wickets kept falling rapidly.

Vijay Shankar top-scored with 29 off 21 balls, but even his innings, aided by two dropped catches, couldn’t revive the innings. Impact Player Deepak Hooda fell for a duck, and contributions from Ashwin, Jadeja, and others were negligible.

Before this game, CSK’s lowest total at Chepauk was 109 all-out in 2019 against Mumbai Indians. On Friday, that record was broken and not for the better.

Post-match, Dhoni stressed the importance of intent in the early overs, a message that seemingly went unheard by his team. The legendary captain had encouraged a stronger batting approach, yet CSK failed to deliver.

Here are CSK’s lowest powerplay scores in IPL 2025 so far:

30 for 3 vs RCB (Chennai)

31 for 2 vs KKR (Chennai)

42 for 1 vs RR (Guwahati)

46 for 3 vs DC (Chennai)

With this crushing defeat, the Super Kings will now have to regroup and rethink their strategies if they hope to stay in contention for the playoffs. The absence of Ruturaj Gaikwad and the top order’s lack of form are serious concerns that need immediate fixing.