Sunday, March 23, 2025
IPL 2025: CSK vs MI – Match Prediction, Key Players, And Who Will Win Today’s Clash?

The highly anticipated clash between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025 Match 3 is set to take place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

IPL 2025: CSK vs MI – Match Prediction, Key Players, And Who Will Win Today’s Clash?


The highly anticipated clash between the two most successful franchises in IPL history, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI), is set to unfold in Match 3 of IPL 2025. The battle between these arch-rivals will take place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, March 23, at 7:30 PM IST. Fans are eager to see how both teams start their campaign in this edition of the tournament.

Both CSK and MI had a disappointing IPL 2024 campaign, finishing fifth and tenth, respectively. Looking to turn things around, they made significant changes in the mega auction. The clash will also mark Ruturaj Gaikwad’s and Hardik Pandya’s second season as captains. However, Pandya will miss MI’s opening game due to a one-match suspension for an over-rate violation in IPL 2024. In his absence, Suryakumar Yadav will lead Mumbai Indians.

This encounter promises to be a thrilling contest as both teams have a history of producing iconic matches.

Match Details

  • Match: Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians, Match 3, IPL 2025
  • Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
  • Date & Time: Sunday, March 23, 7:30 PM IST
  • Live Broadcast & Streaming: Star Sports Network, JioHotstar (App & Website)

MA Chidambaram Stadium Pitch Report

Traditionally known as a spin-friendly track, the Chennai pitch has also supported pacers in recent seasons, especially with the new ball. Batting here is slightly more challenging compared to other venues. A competitive total of 165-190 could be expected, making toss and team strategies crucial in deciding the outcome.

CSK vs MI Head-to-Head Record

  • Total Matches Played: 37
  • CSK Wins: 17
  • MI Wins: 20
  • No Result: 0
  • First Encounter: April 22, 2008
  • Last Encounter: April 14, 2024

Mumbai Indians have a slight edge in the head-to-head record, but Chennai Super Kings have historically been dominant at home.

Predicted Playing XI

Chennai Super Kings (CSK):

Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Rahul Tripathi, Shivam Dube, Sam Curran, MS Dhoni (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Matheesha Pathirana, Mukesh Choudhary.

Mumbai Indians (MI):

Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton (WK), Suryakumar Yadav (C), Tilak Varma, Will Jacks, Mitchell Santner, Naman Dhir, Raj Angad Bawa, Trent Boult, Arjun Tendulkar, Deepak Chahar.

Key Players to Watch Out For

Probable Best Batter: Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK)

Despite a disappointing Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25, Ruturaj Gaikwad will be eager to lead from the front and turn his form around. If he finds his rhythm, he could be a strong contender for the Orange Cap this season.

Probable Best Bowler: Ravindra Jadeja (CSK)

Coming off an impressive Champions Trophy 2025 campaign, Jadeja’s spin prowess will be crucial at Chepauk. His ability to pick crucial wickets could also make him a serious Purple Cap contender.

Match Prediction: Who Will Win?

Based on team composition, form, and home advantage, Chennai Super Kings appear to have the upper hand in this contest. However, Mumbai Indians’ explosive lineup could pose a tough challenge.

Possible Match Scenarios:

Scenario 1: CSK Wins the Toss and Bowls First

  • Powerplay Score: MI 45-55
  • Final Score: MI 165-185
  • CSK Wins the Match

Scenario 2: MI Wins the Toss and Bowls First

  • Powerplay Score: CSK 50-60
  • Final Score: CSK 170-190
  • CSK Wins the Match

Considering CSK’s strong home record and key player form, they are favorites to win the match. However, MI’s unpredictable lineup and experience in big matches make them formidable challengers.

Prediction: Chennai Super Kings to Win the Match

(Disclaimer: The match prediction is based on analysis and expert opinions. Viewers should consider all aspects before making their own predictions.)

