Monday, March 24, 2025
  IPL 2025, CSK vs MI: Rachin, Ruturaj Guide Chennai Super Kings To 4-Wicket Victory Against Mumbai Indians

IPL 2025, CSK vs MI: Rachin, Ruturaj Guide Chennai Super Kings To 4-Wicket Victory Against Mumbai Indians

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) secured a commanding six-wicket victory over Mumbai Indians (MI) in their IPL 2025 clash, with skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad leading from the front.

IPL 2025, CSK vs MI: Rachin, Ruturaj Guide Chennai Super Kings To 4-Wicket Victory Against Mumbai Indians

IPL 2025, CSK vs MI: Rachin, Ruturaj Guide Chennai Super Kings to 6-Wicket Victory against Mumbai Indians


Chennai Super Kings (CSK) began their IPL 2025 campaign on a high note, securing a convincing six-wicket victory over Mumbai Indians (MI) at Chepauk. The game saw Ruturaj Gaikwad’s men outplay MI in all departments, continuing Mumbai’s 13-year-long unwanted streak of losing their opening match of the season.

MI last won their first game of an IPL campaign back in 2012, and their struggles in season openers persisted as they were restricted to a below-par total of 155/9.

Noor and Khaleel Break MI’s Backbone

Batting first, Mumbai Indians struggled against CSK’s disciplined bowling attack. Noor Ahmad was the star with the ball, producing a match-winning spell of 4 for 18, while Khaleel Ahmed complemented him well with figures of 3 for 29.

Their combined efforts ensured MI never gained momentum, and despite some brief fightbacks, they failed to post a challenging target. The absence of Hardik Pandya in MI’s lineup was evident, as stand-in skipper Suryakumar Yadav couldn’t prevent his team from crumbling under CSK’s pressure.

Ruturaj’s Blitz and Rachin’s Finishing Touch

Chasing 156, CSK got off to a flying start, with Ruturaj Gaikwad smashing 53 off just 26 balls, bringing up his fastest IPL fifty. CSK raced to 74/1 in just seven overs, making the chase a mere formality. Even after Gaikwad’s dismissal in the eighth over, Rachin Ravindra, the Player of the Tournament in the recent Champions Trophy, played a mature innings, finishing unbeaten on 65 off 45 balls.

Debutant Vignesh Puthur was the lone bright spot for MI, claiming 3 for 32, but his efforts were not enough. CSK’s dominant victory sets the tone for their campaign, while MI is left searching for answers yet again.

ALSO READ: WATCH: MS Dhoni’s Lightning-Fast Stumping Stuns MI as CSK Takes Control In IPL 2025 Opener

 

Chennai Super Kings csk ipl IPL 2025 MI MS Dhoni Mumbai Indians Rachin Ravindra rohit sharma Ruturaj Gaikwad suryakumar yadav

