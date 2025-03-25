IPL 2025: CSK vs RCB Ticket Booking, Prices & Availability–All You Need to Know

This clash promises to be one of the most electrifying games of IPL 2025, featuring cricketing legends and young stars. With CSK’s dominant home record and RCB’s explosive lineup, the match is expected to be a thrilling contest.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are set to face Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in their second match of IPL 2025 at the iconic M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk, on March 28. With anticipation building among fans, the ticket sales for this high-voltage encounter will commence soon.

CSK vs RCB 2025 Ticket Sale Date & Time

Fans eager to catch the CSK vs RCB showdown live at Chepauk can book their tickets starting March 25, 2025, from 10:15 AM onwards. Given the popularity of both teams and their passionate fan bases, tickets are expected to sell out quickly.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Where to Buy Tickets Online?

To secure your spot for this blockbuster IPL 2025 match, fans can purchase tickets through the official platforms:

Ticket Prices and Stands

The ticket prices for the CSK vs RCB match vary based on seating preference. Here’s the complete pricing breakdown:

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

₹1,700 – C/D/E Lower

– C/D/E Lower ₹2,500 – I/J/K Upper

– I/J/K Upper ₹3,500 – C/D/E Upper

– C/D/E Upper ₹4,000 – I/J/K Lower

– I/J/K Lower ₹7,500 – KMK Terrace

Why You Shouldn’t Miss CSK vs RCB Match?

This clash promises to be one of the most electrifying games of IPL 2025, featuring cricketing legends and young stars. With CSK’s dominant home record and RCB’s explosive lineup, the match is expected to be a thrilling contest.

Book your tickets early to avoid last-minute disappointment and be part of the electrifying atmosphere at Chepauk! Stay tuned for further updates on IPL 2025 tickets, match schedules, and exclusive fan experiences.

ALSO READ: Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings Match Today: Teams Set For High-Stakes IPL 2025 Clash