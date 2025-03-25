Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, March 25, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Sports»
  • IPL 2025: CSK vs RCB Ticket Booking, Prices & Availability–All You Need to Know

IPL 2025: CSK vs RCB Ticket Booking, Prices & Availability–All You Need to Know

This clash promises to be one of the most electrifying games of IPL 2025, featuring cricketing legends and young stars. With CSK’s dominant home record and RCB’s explosive lineup, the match is expected to be a thrilling contest.

IPL 2025: CSK vs RCB Ticket Booking, Prices & Availability–All You Need to Know

CSK vs RCB match


Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are set to face Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in their second match of IPL 2025 at the iconic M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk, on March 28. With anticipation building among fans, the ticket sales for this high-voltage encounter will commence soon.

CSK vs RCB 2025 Ticket Sale Date & Time

Fans eager to catch the CSK vs RCB showdown live at Chepauk can book their tickets starting March 25, 2025, from 10:15 AM onwards. Given the popularity of both teams and their passionate fan bases, tickets are expected to sell out quickly.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Where to Buy Tickets Online?

To secure your spot for this blockbuster IPL 2025 match, fans can purchase tickets through the official platforms:

Ticket Prices and Stands

The ticket prices for the CSK vs RCB match vary based on seating preference. Here’s the complete pricing breakdown:

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

  • ₹1,700 – C/D/E Lower
  • ₹2,500 – I/J/K Upper
  • ₹3,500 – C/D/E Upper
  • ₹4,000 – I/J/K Lower
  • ₹7,500 – KMK Terrace

Why You Shouldn’t Miss CSK vs RCB Match?

This clash promises to be one of the most electrifying games of IPL 2025, featuring cricketing legends and young stars. With CSK’s dominant home record and RCB’s explosive lineup, the match is expected to be a thrilling contest.

Book your tickets early to avoid last-minute disappointment and be part of the electrifying atmosphere at Chepauk! Stay tuned for further updates on IPL 2025 tickets, match schedules, and exclusive fan experiences.

ALSO READ: Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings Match Today: Teams Set For High-Stakes IPL 2025 Clash

Filed under

Chennai Super Kings CSK vs RCB Ticket Booking

newsx

Samsung Co-CEO Han Jong-hee Passes Away Due To Cardiac Arrest
U.S.-India trade talks in

India-U.S. Trade Talks Intensify Ahead Of Tariff Deadline; High-Level U.S. Delegation Set To Visit
Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

IPL 2025: CSK vs RCB Ticket Booking, Prices & Availability–All You Need to Know
newsx

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Offers Prayers At Hanuman Temple Before Budget Presentation
Trump officials mistakenl

Trump Officials’ Security Breach Reveals How Vance-Hegseth Clashed Over Yemen Strikes: Check The Texts
Big Relief for Small Loan

Big Relief for Small Loans: RBI Restricts Excessive Fees on Priority Sector Loans Up to...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Samsung Co-CEO Han Jong-hee Passes Away Due To Cardiac Arrest

Samsung Co-CEO Han Jong-hee Passes Away Due To Cardiac Arrest

India-U.S. Trade Talks Intensify Ahead Of Tariff Deadline; High-Level U.S. Delegation Set To Visit

India-U.S. Trade Talks Intensify Ahead Of Tariff Deadline; High-Level U.S. Delegation Set To Visit

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Offers Prayers At Hanuman Temple Before Budget Presentation

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Offers Prayers At Hanuman Temple Before Budget Presentation

Trump Officials’ Security Breach Reveals How Vance-Hegseth Clashed Over Yemen Strikes: Check The Texts

Trump Officials’ Security Breach Reveals How Vance-Hegseth Clashed Over Yemen Strikes: Check The Texts

Big Relief for Small Loans: RBI Restricts Excessive Fees on Priority Sector Loans Up to ₹50,000

Big Relief for Small Loans: RBI Restricts Excessive Fees on Priority Sector Loans Up to...

Entertainment

Watch: Why Did Kannada Actors Vinay Gowda And Rajath Kishan Get Arrested?

Watch: Why Did Kannada Actors Vinay Gowda And Rajath Kishan Get Arrested?

Palestinian Filmmaker, Oscar Recipient Attacked And Detained By Israeli Authorities, Activists Say

Palestinian Filmmaker, Oscar Recipient Attacked And Detained By Israeli Authorities, Activists Say

‘I Will Not Apologize’: Kunal Kamra Calls Studio Vandalism ‘Senseless’; Refuses To Apologize

‘I Will Not Apologize’: Kunal Kamra Calls Studio Vandalism ‘Senseless’; Refuses To Apologize

Bengaluru College Declares Holiday For Mohanlal’s ‘L2: Empuraan’ Release, Arranges Special Screening For Students

Bengaluru College Declares Holiday For Mohanlal’s ‘L2: Empuraan’ Release, Arranges Special Screening For Students

Proud Moment For Vicky Kaushal As Parliament to Hold Special Special Screening Of Chhaava, PM Modi To Attend

Proud Moment For Vicky Kaushal As Parliament to Hold Special Special Screening Of Chhaava, PM

Lifestyle

Horoscope Today: What Do The Stars Say About Your Day?

Horoscope Today: What Do The Stars Say About Your Day?

World Tuberculosis Day: Here Are The Key Lifestyle Changes To Lower Your TB Risk

World Tuberculosis Day: Here Are The Key Lifestyle Changes To Lower Your TB Risk

Horoscope Today: What’s In The Stars For You?

Horoscope Today: What’s In The Stars For You?

Career Horoscope for March 21, 2025: Align Your Goals for Success

Career Horoscope for March 21, 2025: Align Your Goals for Success

Summer Survival Tips: How To Stay Hydrated In Extreme Heat?

Summer Survival Tips: How To Stay Hydrated In Extreme Heat?