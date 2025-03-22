IPL 2025: CSK’s MS Dhoni Aims To Break 3 Big Records This Season

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season is here, and with it comes another chance to witness the legendary MS Dhoni in action.

While the future remains uncertain, one thing is clear—Dhoni is on the brink of rewriting the record books once again. Having already cemented his legacy with five IPL titles, the CSK captain has his eyes set on three significant milestones this season.

1. Becoming CSK’s All-Time Leading Run-Scorer

Dhoni has been a pillar of strength for Chennai Super Kings since the franchise’s inception in 2008. With 4,669 runs to his name for CSK, he is just 19 runs short of surpassing Suresh Raina (4,687 runs) as the highest run-scorer for the team in IPL history. Given his finishing prowess, this record could fall in Dhoni’s very first innings of the season.

2. Reaching 200 Dismissals as a Wicket-Keeper

Already the most successful wicketkeeper in IPL history, Dhoni is on the verge of another landmark. With 190 dismissals to his name, he needs just 10 more to become the first wicketkeeper in IPL history to reach the 200-dismissal mark. The closest active competitor, Rishabh Pant, has 95 dismissals—a testament to Dhoni’s longevity and brilliance behind the stumps.

3. Becoming the Oldest Wicket-Keeper to Score a Fifty

At 43 years old, Dhoni continues to defy age with his remarkable performances. If he scores a half-century this season, he will become the oldest wicketkeeper-batter to achieve this feat in IPL history. The current record is held by former Australia and Punjab Kings star Adam Gilchrist, who scored a fifty at 41 years and 181 days old. With Dhoni turning 44 in July, this milestone is well within reach.

A Season of Milestones for Thala?

As Dhoni embarks on another IPL season, fans are eagerly waiting to see if he can etch his name into the record books once more. Whether this is his final season or not, one thing is certain—Dhoni’s presence on the field continues to be a spectacle for cricket lovers worldwide. Will he achieve these records and lead CSK to another glorious campaign? The IPL 2025 season promises to be another unforgettable chapter in his legendary career.

