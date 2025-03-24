IPL 2025 DC vs LSG: Head-To-Head Stats, Key Players, Aand Match Preview

Delhi Capitals (DC) take on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their IPL 2025 opener, with Axar Patel debuting as DC captain and Rishabh Pant leading LSG. Both teams aim for a strong start in a highly anticipated clash.

As Delhi Capitals (DC) lock horns with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Monday in their first match of IPL 2025, fans are in for an exciting battle. Despite being a relatively new rivalry, matches between these two teams have delivered plenty of thrilling moments.

With LSG leading the head-to-head record 3-2, Delhi will look to level the score with a strong performance. Both teams finished IPL 2024 with identical records—seven wins and seven losses—highlighting how evenly matched they are.

New Leadership Brings Fresh Hopes for DC and LSG

Delhi Capitals have undergone a significant leadership change, with Axar Patel taking over as captain. Despite having experienced players like Faf du Plessis and KL Rahul, DC has entrusted Patel to lead them in the new season.

The addition of veterans like Mitchell Starc, T Natarajan, and Kuldeep Yadav has further strengthened the squad, ensuring DC has a formidable bowling attack.

Meanwhile, Lucknow Super Giants made a headline-grabbing acquisition by signing Rishabh Pant for a whopping Rs 27 crore. Pant, who previously captained DC, now has a point to prove in his new franchise, especially after limited opportunities in international white-ball cricket.

LSG’s batting lineup boasts big hitters like Mitchell Marsh, David Miller, Aiden Markram, and Nicholas Pooran, making them a dangerous opponent. However, the team faces concerns in the pace department, with bowlers Avesh Khan, Mayank Yadav, and Akash Deep recovering from injuries.

To bolster their bowling attack, LSG has included experienced pacer Shardul Thakur, along with young talents Rajvardhan Hangargekar and Ravi Bishnoi.

DC vs LSG: Head-to-Head Record

Matches Played: 5

Delhi Capitals Wins: 2

Lucknow Super Giants Wins: 3

Tied Matches: 0

Matches with No Result: 0

Key Players to Watch in IPL 2025 Opener

Delhi Capitals:

🔹 Axar Patel – The new DC skipper is a crucial all-rounder, providing stability with the bat and key breakthroughs with the ball.

🔹 KL Rahul – A versatile batter and wicketkeeper, Rahul adds reliability to DC’s top order.

🔹 Mitchell Starc – The lethal left-arm pacer is expected to make an impact in the powerplay and death overs.

🔹 Faf du Plessis – The experienced middle-order batter brings leadership and IPL-winning experience.

Lucknow Super Giants:

Rishabh Pant – LSG’s biggest signing at Rs 27 crore, Pant will be eager to prove his worth with a match-winning performance.

Nicholas Pooran – LSG’s second-highest scorer last season (499 runs, SR 178.21), Pooran is a key middle-order finisher.

David Miller – A seasoned T20 powerhouse, Miller aims to bounce back after a modest season with Gujarat Titans.

Mayank Yadav – A promising pacer, Mayank is set for a breakout season after recovering from injuries.

Ravi Bishnoi – The young spinner will be looking to improve his performances and become a crucial wicket-taker for LSG.

Match Highlights: Key Talking Points

Axar Patel’s Captaincy Debut – Will the all-rounder lead DC to victory in his first match as captain?

Rishabh Pant’s Big Return – Can the most expensive IPL player justify his Rs 27 crore price tag and shine for LSG?

Bowling Challenges for LSG – With several key pacers recovering from injuries, how will LSG’s attack fare against DC’s strong batting lineup?

Batting Firepower on Both Sides – DC’s Faf du Plessis and KL Rahul take on LSG’s Rishabh Pant, Marsh, and Miller in a battle of batting giants.

A Blockbuster Clash Awaits

With both teams stacked with T20 superstars and high expectations, the IPL 2025 season opener promises fireworks. DC will be eager to start the season on a winning note under Axar Patel’s leadership, while LSG, led by Rishabh Pant, will aim to maintain their dominance over Delhi.

With high-stakes performances, new captaincies, and a battle between powerhouse batters and bowlers, this DC vs LSG match could be one of the most thrilling encounters of IPL 2025!

