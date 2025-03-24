Home
Monday, March 24, 2025
IPL 2025: DC vs LSG Match Prediction – Who Will Win Today’s IPL Clash In Visakhapatnam?

Delhi Capitals (DC) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are set to clash in Match 4 of IPL 2025 at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on March 24.

IPL 2025: DC vs LSG Match Prediction – Who Will Win Today’s IPL Clash In Visakhapatnam?


Delhi Capitals (DC) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are set to lock horns in Match 4 of IPL 2025 on Monday, March 24, at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. Both teams are eager to start their campaign with a victory after failing to qualify for the playoffs last season due to net run rate.

With new captains and revamped squads, the match promises an exciting contest between two power-packed lineups. While Delhi will be led by Axar Patel, LSG has placed its faith in Rishabh Pant, acquiring him for a record-breaking INR 27 crore.

Delhi Capitals: Squad Strength and Strategy

Delhi Capitals have made significant changes ahead of IPL 2025, with KL Rahul joining as their wicketkeeper-batter. The team’s batting order looks strong with Faf du Plessis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, and Rahul forming the core.

Their bowling attack, featuring Mitchell Starc, Mohit Sharma, T Natarajan, and Kuldeep Yadav, adds depth, making them a formidable unit. Playing their first two games at Visakhapatnam, DC will aim to capitalize on familiar conditions and secure crucial points early in the tournament.

Lucknow Super Giants: Injury Concerns but Strong Batting

Lucknow Super Giants boast a strong batting unit, with Rishabh Pant leading the charge alongside Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, and David Miller. Pooran, who scored 499 runs last season at a staggering strike rate of 178.21, will be a key player to watch.

However, injuries to pacers Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, and Avesh Khan have weakened their bowling attack. To counter this, LSG has brought in Shardul Thakur as an injury replacement, and he is expected to bowl in crucial middle and death overs.

Head-to-Head Record: LSG Holds a Slight Edge

  • Total Matches Played: 5

  • Delhi Capitals Wins: 2

  • Lucknow Super Giants Wins: 3

  • First-ever Fixture: April 7, 2022

  • Most Recent Fixture: May 14, 2024

With a narrow lead in head-to-head encounters, LSG will aim to extend their dominance, while DC will look to level the record.

Pitch Report: A Batting-Friendly Surface

The ACA-VDCA Stadium in Visakhapatnam is known for being a high-scoring venue. Batters enjoy playing their shots, with an average first-innings score of around 170. Pacers can extract early movement, while spinners are expected to be effective in the middle overs.

Weather conditions are likely to remain favorable, though light rain is predicted during the day.

Probable Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals:

Jake Fraser-McGurk, KL Rahul, Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel (wk), Axar Patel (c), Tristan Stubbs, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Mohit Sharma, T Natarajan

  • Impact Player: Ashutosh Sharma

Lucknow Super Giants:

Arshin Kulkarni, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravi Bishnoi, Shamar Joseph

  • Impact Player: Akash Deep

Match Prediction: Toss Could Decide the Winner

The outcome of the match may heavily depend on the toss.

  • If Delhi Capitals bowl first, LSG is expected to score between 160-170 runs, with a powerplay score of 40-50 runs. In this scenario, Delhi Capitals are likely to win.

  • If Lucknow Super Giants bowl first, DC is predicted to post 170-180 runs, with a powerplay score of 50-60 runs. In this case, LSG is expected to emerge victorious.

Both teams have strong lineups, and fans can expect a thrilling contest as DC and LSG battle for early momentum in IPL 2025.

Disclaimer: This prediction is based on CricTracker analysis and expert insights. Fans should consider all factors before making their own judgments.

