Sunday, April 6, 2025
Live Tv
  IPL 2025 Debate: Is MS Dhoni's Batting Holding Back CSK? Manoj Tiwary Says 'Should Have Retired After 2023'

IPL 2025 Debate: Is MS Dhoni’s Batting Holding Back CSK? Manoj Tiwary Says ‘Should Have Retired After 2023’

MS Dhoni’s batting form in IPL 2025 sparks debate. Manoj Tiwary says he should’ve retired after 2023. CSK coach blames knee issue, but fans question the logic.

IPL 2025 Debate: Is MS Dhoni’s Batting Holding Back CSK? Manoj Tiwary Says ‘Should Have Retired After 2023’


Legendary cricketer MS Dhoni may still be magical behind the stumps, but his performances with the bat in IPL 2025 have raised concerns. Despite his legacy as one of the game’s finest finishers, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) icon has failed to secure a single match win this season through his batting.

In the recent clash against Delhi Capitals, Dhoni’s slow-paced innings drew attention. He batted for 26 balls but scored only 30 runs, missing the big finish CSK desperately needed. Many fans and experts are now questioning his role in the team.

Former India batter Manoj Tiwary did not mince words in a recent Cricbuzz discussion. “He should have retired after the 2023 IPL,” Tiwary said bluntly. “That was his best time. Now he’s just fading away, and fans can’t even watch him the way they used to. It’s time for a tough decision.”

Tiwary’s comments came in response to CSK head coach Stephen Fleming, who attributed Dhoni’s limited batting role to a knee injury, saying he can’t bat for more than 8-10 overs. However, Tiwary questioned this logic. “He’s still keeping wickets for 20 overs—diving, running, crouching—so how come the knee only hurts while batting?” he asked.

The former cricketer further said that CSK seems to be making decisions around Dhoni’s presence, but nothing is yielding results for the team. “It’s not working. Someone has to tell him it’s time to step aside,” Tiwary added.

Meanwhile, speculation is growing that Dhoni might retire from IPL during this season. With his declining performance and growing public discourse, many believe that the legendary captain could soon bid farewell to professional cricket.

Despite these concerns, Dhoni remains a beloved figure in Chennai. Fans continue to show support, often taking to the streets and sharing emotional messages, reflecting the deep admiration the city holds for its “Thala.”

