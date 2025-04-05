IPL 2025: Delhi Capitals Beat CSK By 25 Runs, Break 15-Year Chepauk Jinx

Delhi Capitals defeated CSK by 25 runs in IPL 2025, marking their first win at Chepauk since 2010. KL Rahul starred with 77, while CSK’s chase fell short at 158/5.

The Delhi Capitals broke their 15-year drought at Chepauk with a commanding 25-run win over Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2025 clash on Saturday. It was DC’s first victory at MA Chidambaram Stadium since 2010, and their third consecutive win in this season.

Batting first after being invited, Delhi Capitals posted a solid 183/6 in 20 overs. Despite losing opener Jake Fraser-McGurk for a duck early, KL Rahul held the innings together. He smashed 77 off 51 balls with six boundaries and as many sixes. Abhishek Porel added 33 from 20 balls, and Axar Patel chipped in with 21 runs. Tristan Stubbs provided a fiery finish, remaining unbeaten on 24 off 12 deliveries.

Chennai Super Kings, led by Ruturaj Gaikwad, struggled in the chase from the beginning. Rachin Ravindra was dismissed for just 3 runs in the second over, and captain Gaikwad followed in the next over for 5. The early collapse continued as Devon Conway fell for 13, leaving CSK at a worrying 41/3 in six overs.

Vijay Shankar and Shivam Dube attempted to steady the innings, but CSK couldn’t keep up with the increasing required rate. Dube was removed by Vipraj Nigam, who also dismissed Conway earlier. Kuldeep Yadav trapped Ravindra Jadeja LBW for just 2, tightening DC’s grip on the match.

Vijay Shankar fought hard and remained unbeaten on 69 off 54 balls. MS Dhoni, batting lower down the order, added a quick 30 off 26 balls. However, the target proved too steep as CSK could only manage 158/5 by the end of 20 overs, falling short by 25 runs.

Delhi’s bowling unit played a key role in the victory. Mitchell Starc and Mukesh Kumar made early inroads, while Vipraj Nigam impressed with figures of 2/27. Kuldeep Yadav bowled economically and picked a crucial wicket. For CSK, Khaleel Ahmed stood out with 2/25, but it wasn’t enough to stop DC.

This defeat marked CSK’s first loss of IPL 2025. Meanwhile, the Axar Patel-led Delhi Capitals continue their winning streak, staying unbeaten so far this season.

