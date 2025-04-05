Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, April 5, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Sports»
  • IPL 2025: Delhi Capitals Beat CSK By 25 Runs, Break 15-Year Chepauk Jinx

IPL 2025: Delhi Capitals Beat CSK By 25 Runs, Break 15-Year Chepauk Jinx

Delhi Capitals defeated CSK by 25 runs in IPL 2025, marking their first win at Chepauk since 2010. KL Rahul starred with 77, while CSK’s chase fell short at 158/5.

IPL 2025: Delhi Capitals Beat CSK By 25 Runs, Break 15-Year Chepauk Jinx


The Delhi Capitals broke their 15-year drought at Chepauk with a commanding 25-run win over Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2025 clash on Saturday. It was DC’s first victory at MA Chidambaram Stadium since 2010, and their third consecutive win in this season.

Batting first after being invited, Delhi Capitals posted a solid 183/6 in 20 overs. Despite losing opener Jake Fraser-McGurk for a duck early, KL Rahul held the innings together. He smashed 77 off 51 balls with six boundaries and as many sixes. Abhishek Porel added 33 from 20 balls, and Axar Patel chipped in with 21 runs. Tristan Stubbs provided a fiery finish, remaining unbeaten on 24 off 12 deliveries.

Chennai Super Kings, led by Ruturaj Gaikwad, struggled in the chase from the beginning. Rachin Ravindra was dismissed for just 3 runs in the second over, and captain Gaikwad followed in the next over for 5. The early collapse continued as Devon Conway fell for 13, leaving CSK at a worrying 41/3 in six overs.

Vijay Shankar and Shivam Dube attempted to steady the innings, but CSK couldn’t keep up with the increasing required rate. Dube was removed by Vipraj Nigam, who also dismissed Conway earlier. Kuldeep Yadav trapped Ravindra Jadeja LBW for just 2, tightening DC’s grip on the match.

Vijay Shankar fought hard and remained unbeaten on 69 off 54 balls. MS Dhoni, batting lower down the order, added a quick 30 off 26 balls. However, the target proved too steep as CSK could only manage 158/5 by the end of 20 overs, falling short by 25 runs.

Delhi’s bowling unit played a key role in the victory. Mitchell Starc and Mukesh Kumar made early inroads, while Vipraj Nigam impressed with figures of 2/27. Kuldeep Yadav bowled economically and picked a crucial wicket. For CSK, Khaleel Ahmed stood out with 2/25, but it wasn’t enough to stop DC.

This defeat marked CSK’s first loss of IPL 2025. Meanwhile, the Axar Patel-led Delhi Capitals continue their winning streak, staying unbeaten so far this season.

ALSO READ: Watch: MS Dhoni Proves He’s Still A Wicketkeeping Genius With Stunning Stumping Against Delhi Capitals

Filed under

CSK vs DC DC beats CSK Chepauk IPL 2025 KL Rahul 77 MS Dhoni CSK

PM Modi meets Sri Lanka

‘It Is A Great Honor’: Sri Lanka’s 1996 Cricket World Cup Heroes Share Excitement After...
newsx

IPL 2025: Delhi Capitals Beat CSK By 25 Runs, Break 15-Year Chepauk Jinx
The South and Midwest are

Flash Flood Threat Looms Over US States As More Torrential Rain Is Expected In South...
newsx

Watch: MS Dhoni Proves He’s Still A Wicketkeeping Genius With Stunning Stumping Against Delhi Capitals
newsx

How To Legally Carry Gold From Dubai To India: Rules, Duty-Free Limit, Customs Duty &...
Alexander Pichushkin, the

‘Chessboard Killer’: Russian Jailed For Killing 48 People Says He’s Ready To Confess To 11...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

‘It Is A Great Honor’: Sri Lanka’s 1996 Cricket World Cup Heroes Share Excitement After Meeting PM Modi

‘It Is A Great Honor’: Sri Lanka’s 1996 Cricket World Cup Heroes Share Excitement After...

Flash Flood Threat Looms Over US States As More Torrential Rain Is Expected In South And Midwest

Flash Flood Threat Looms Over US States As More Torrential Rain Is Expected In South...

Watch: MS Dhoni Proves He’s Still A Wicketkeeping Genius With Stunning Stumping Against Delhi Capitals

Watch: MS Dhoni Proves He’s Still A Wicketkeeping Genius With Stunning Stumping Against Delhi Capitals

How To Legally Carry Gold From Dubai To India: Rules, Duty-Free Limit, Customs Duty & Travel Tips

How To Legally Carry Gold From Dubai To India: Rules, Duty-Free Limit, Customs Duty &...

‘Chessboard Killer’: Russian Jailed For Killing 48 People Says He’s Ready To Confess To 11 More Murders

‘Chessboard Killer’: Russian Jailed For Killing 48 People Says He’s Ready To Confess To 11...

Entertainment

‘Good Bad Ugly’ Trailer: Ajith Kumar Steals Fans’ Hearts With His Signature Style

‘Good Bad Ugly’ Trailer: Ajith Kumar Steals Fans’ Hearts With His Signature Style

Rajinikanth’s ‘Coolie’ Release Date Announced: Action Film To Hit Screens Worldwide On This Date

Rajinikanth’s ‘Coolie’ Release Date Announced: Action Film To Hit Screens Worldwide On This Date

Income Tax Raids Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Home After ED Action On Empuraan Co-Producer Gokulam Gopalan

Income Tax Raids Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Home After ED Action On Empuraan Co-Producer Gokulam Gopalan

Travis Scott India Concert 2025: Ticket Sale Date, Booking Details, Venue & Price Info Announced

Travis Scott India Concert 2025: Ticket Sale Date, Booking Details, Venue & Price Info Announced

Christopher Nolan’s Next Collaboration? Hrithik Roshan Expresses Interest In Working Together

Christopher Nolan’s Next Collaboration? Hrithik Roshan Expresses Interest In Working Together

Lifestyle

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank Ideas

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank

Are April Fools’ Day Babies Actually Fools? Debunking Popular Myths

Are April Fools’ Day Babies Actually Fools? Debunking Popular Myths

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting

Royalty, Legends And Lost Mysteries: What Lies Beneath The Sand Of Rajasthan?

Royalty, Legends And Lost Mysteries: What Lies Beneath The Sand Of Rajasthan?

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture And Heritage

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture