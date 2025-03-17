Home
Monday, March 17, 2025

IPL 2025: Delhi Capitals Overlooks KL Rahul, Names Faf du Plessis As Vice-Captain

Delhi Capitals (DC) have made a bold leadership call ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season, appointing former South African skipper Faf du Plessis as the team's vice-captain.

IPL 2025: Delhi Capitals Overlooks KL Rahul, Names Faf du Plessis As Vice-Captain


 

Delhi Capitals (DC) have made a bold leadership call ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season, appointing former South African skipper Faf du Plessis as the team’s vice-captain. The veteran batter will serve as the deputy to Axar Patel, who was recently announced as the new DC captain. The decision comes as part of a major restructuring within the franchise, which also saw the exit of former captain Rishabh Pant.

Pant, who was an integral part of the Capitals’ setup, parted ways with the franchise following internal differences. His release made him the most expensive player in IPL history, with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) acquiring him for a record-breaking ₹27 crore. He will now lead LSG in the 2025 season.

Meanwhile, Delhi opted to place their trust in Du Plessis, who brings a wealth of leadership experience. The 40-year-old previously captained Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) for three seasons, leading them to playoff qualifications twice. Despite his solid performances both as a leader and batter, RCB decided to move on, releasing him ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction. DC secured his services at his base price of ₹2 crore during the accelerated bidding phase.

Will Du Plessis Open for Delhi Capitals?

Du Plessis thrived as an opener during his tenure with RCB, forming a formidable partnership with Virat Kohli and scoring 1,636 runs in 45 matches. His consistent contributions at the top played a crucial role in RCB’s playoff runs. However, Delhi Capitals have multiple top-order options, including KL Rahul and Jake Fraser-McGurk, creating a selection dilemma.

While Rahul has historically been a dependable opener, DC could opt to utilize Du Plessis in the same role, potentially pushing Rahul into a middle-order slot. With the tournament fast approaching, fans are eager to see how the Capitals strategize their batting lineup under this new leadership duo.

