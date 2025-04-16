IPL 2025: Delhi Capitals’ Strategic Move – Why Three Overseas Players Chosen Against RR Today?

The Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi witnessed an interesting team selection choice by the Delhi Capitals as they faced off against the Rajasthan Royals in the 32nd match of IPL 2025 on April 16.

In a strategic move, Delhi entered the game with just three overseas players in their starting XI – Jake Fraser-McGurk, Tristan Stubbs, and Mitchell Starc.

Faf du Plessis Sidelined Again

This decision comes on the back of an ongoing injury to Faf du Plessis, who also missed the previous clash against the Mumbai Indians.

The experienced South African batter’s absence meant Delhi had to tweak their combination, even though IPL regulations allow four foreign players in the playing XI.

Donovan Ferreira has been listed as one of the impact player options, but sources suggest he’s unlikely to be used unless absolutely necessary.

With Axar Patel leading the side in a crucial home game, Delhi is banking on their domestic core to step up.

Rajasthan Stick to Full Quota of Four Overseas Stars

In contrast, Rajasthan Royals have opted for their complete overseas lineup. They fielded Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, and Maheesh Theekshana – all expected to play critical roles in both departments.

Skipper Sanju Samson won the toss and chose to bowl first, putting Delhi in to set a target under the lights.

This is RR’s seventh league match of the season, and they’ll be hoping to extend their momentum with a balanced mix of Indian and overseas talent.

Playing XIs for the Clash in Delhi

Delhi Capitals: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel, Karun Nair, KL Rahul (WK), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel (C), Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (C & WK), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Nitish Rana, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Sandeep Sharma, Tushar Deshpande

With key players missing and different team strategies in play, this mid-season battle promises to be a test of depth, adaptability, and tactical acumen.

