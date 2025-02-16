Home
  IPL 2025: Delhi Capitals To Play First Two Matches In Visakhapatnam As BCCI Confirms Secondary Venues

IPL 2025: Delhi Capitals To Play First Two Matches In Visakhapatnam As BCCI Confirms Secondary Venues

Visakhapatnam will host Delhi Capitals' first two matches in IPL 2025, with Guwahati and Dharamsala confirmed as secondary venues. The full schedule is awaited.

IPL 2025: Delhi Capitals To Play First Two Matches In Visakhapatnam As BCCI Confirms Secondary Venues


As anticipation builds for IPL 2025, it has been confirmed that Visakhapatnam will once again serve as the second home for Delhi Capitals. The coastal city in Andhra Pradesh, which previously hosted IPL matches, has been retained by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as a venue for the upcoming season.

Delhi Capitals, owned by the GMR Group, will play their first two matches at the VDCA Stadium in Visakhapatnam. While exact dates and opponents are yet to be finalized, the team is set to start their campaign in the city before moving to their primary home in Delhi.

Besides Visakhapatnam, Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings have also announced their secondary venues. Rajasthan Royals will play two matches in Guwahati—one against Kolkata Knight Riders on March 26 and another versus Chennai Super Kings on March 30. Meanwhile, Punjab Kings have confirmed Dharamsala as their alternative venue, where they will face Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Who Will Lead Delhi Capitals?

With Rishabh Pant no longer with the franchise after being picked by Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL auction, Delhi Capitals are yet to confirm their captain for IPL 2025. Axar Patel, one of the four players retained by DC, is a strong contender for the role. However, KL Rahul is another possible option, given his extensive captaincy experience with Punjab Kings, LSG, and the Indian national team.

IPL 2025 Opening Match and Final

The IPL 2025 season will begin with an exciting clash between defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at Eden Gardens on March 22. SunRisers Hyderabad will face Rajasthan Royals on March 23 in Hyderabad. The grand finale is set for May 25 at Eden Gardens.

With the official schedule expected to be released on Monday, fans are eagerly waiting to see how their favorite teams will line up for the new season.

Filed under

delhi capitals IPL 2025 IPL 2025 schedule Visakhapatnam IPL venue

