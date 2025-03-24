IPL 2025 Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants: DC Wins Toss, Opted To Bowl First, KL Rahul Misses Opener

Rishabh Pant faces Delhi Capitals for the first time as LSG captain. DC won the toss and opted to bowl. KL Rahul misses out, while LSG suffers a ₹34.75 crore setback.

The IPL 2025 season kicked off with an intense clash between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Visakhapatnam on Monday. DC captain Axar Patel won the toss and opted to bowl first, setting up an exciting batting opportunity for LSG skipper Rishabh Pant, who will be facing his former franchise for the first time.

DC wins the toss and opts to chase! 🔥 Can LSG set a big target or will DC dominate? 🤔🏏
#TATAIPL #DCvLSG pic.twitter.com/wbXSodtp1A — Anil (@anil_AK143) March 24, 2025

Rishabh Pant’s Emotional Return Against Delhi Capitals

Speaking at the toss, Rishabh Pant shared his emotional connection with DC, stating, “I have played for DC all my life, but now it’s time to contribute to LSG. Each player is in the right shape and frame of mind.” The former Delhi Capitals captain was bought by Lucknow Super Giants for a record-breaking ₹27 crore in the IPL 2025 mega auction, making him the most expensive player in IPL history.

Lucknow Super Giants Face Major Setback Worth ₹34.75 Crore

LSG has been dealt a massive blow as all four of their frontline Indian pacers, who cost a total of ₹34.75 crore, are unavailable for this game. This absence weakens their bowling attack, putting pressure on their foreign players to step up.

Despite this, LSG has a strong batting lineup featuring Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, and David Miller as their four overseas players.

Delhi Capitals’ Playing XI and Impact Player Strategy

Delhi Capitals have Axar Patel leading the team with Faf du Plessis as vice-captain. The franchise will be missing KL Rahul, who has been granted special leave due to the birth of his child. However, their lineup remains strong with star players like Jake Fraser-McGurk, Tristan Stubbs, and Mitchell Starc.

For impact substitutions, Karun Nair or Ashutosh Sharma could be added as an extra batter.

Lucknow Super Giants’ Playing XI and Impact Subs

LSG’s playing XI includes Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Prince Yadav, Digvesh Singh, and Ravi Bishnoi.

Bowling first, LSG may opt for a bowler like M Siddharth, Akash Singh, or Rajvardhan Hangargekar in the second innings. If a batter is required, Abdul Samad could be their choice.

Why KL Rahul Is Missing Delhi Capitals’ IPL Opener?

Fans were left wondering why KL Rahul did not play in Delhi Capitals’ first match of IPL 2025. The star wicketkeeper-batsman had skipped the team’s practice session on Sunday due to personal reasons. Reports suggest that Rahul is expecting his first child with Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty and has taken time off to be with his family.

On Sunday, DC captain Axar Patel addressed the situation, saying, “Obviously, he joined the team, and we all know that he has a personal problem. We don’t know yet (if he’ll play). We don’t know if he’s available or not.”

However, KL Rahul is expected to return for DC’s second game of the season against Sunrisers Hyderabad on March 30.

What’s Next for DC and LSG?

With Rahul absent, Delhi Capitals will look to start strong under Axar Patel’s leadership. On the other hand, Lucknow Super Giants, led by Rishabh Pant, will hope to make a winning start in IPL 2025.

The match promises to be an exciting clash between two competitive teams, with Mitchell Starc and Kuldeep Yadav leading the bowling attack for DC, while Nicholas Pooran and Aiden Markram will be key players for LSG.

