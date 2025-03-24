Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, March 24, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Sports»
  • IPL 2025 Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants: DC Wins Toss, Opted To Bowl First, KL Rahul Misses Opener

IPL 2025 Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants: DC Wins Toss, Opted To Bowl First, KL Rahul Misses Opener

Rishabh Pant faces Delhi Capitals for the first time as LSG captain. DC won the toss and opted to bowl. KL Rahul misses out, while LSG suffers a ₹34.75 crore setback.

IPL 2025 Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants: DC Wins Toss, Opted To Bowl First, KL Rahul Misses Opener


The IPL 2025 season kicked off with an intense clash between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Visakhapatnam on Monday. DC captain Axar Patel won the toss and opted to bowl first, setting up an exciting batting opportunity for LSG skipper Rishabh Pant, who will be facing his former franchise for the first time.

WATCH:

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Rishabh Pant’s Emotional Return Against Delhi Capitals

Speaking at the toss, Rishabh Pant shared his emotional connection with DC, stating, “I have played for DC all my life, but now it’s time to contribute to LSG. Each player is in the right shape and frame of mind.” The former Delhi Capitals captain was bought by Lucknow Super Giants for a record-breaking ₹27 crore in the IPL 2025 mega auction, making him the most expensive player in IPL history.

Image

Lucknow Super Giants Face Major Setback Worth ₹34.75 Crore

LSG has been dealt a massive blow as all four of their frontline Indian pacers, who cost a total of ₹34.75 crore, are unavailable for this game. This absence weakens their bowling attack, putting pressure on their foreign players to step up.

Despite this, LSG has a strong batting lineup featuring Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, and David Miller as their four overseas players.

Delhi Capitals’ Playing XI and Impact Player Strategy

Delhi Capitals have Axar Patel leading the team with Faf du Plessis as vice-captain. The franchise will be missing KL Rahul, who has been granted special leave due to the birth of his child. However, their lineup remains strong with star players like Jake Fraser-McGurk, Tristan Stubbs, and Mitchell Starc.

For impact substitutions, Karun Nair or Ashutosh Sharma could be added as an extra batter.

Lucknow Super Giants’ Playing XI and Impact Subs

LSG’s playing XI includes Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Prince Yadav, Digvesh Singh, and Ravi Bishnoi.

Bowling first, LSG may opt for a bowler like M Siddharth, Akash Singh, or Rajvardhan Hangargekar in the second innings. If a batter is required, Abdul Samad could be their choice.

Why KL Rahul Is Missing Delhi Capitals’ IPL Opener?

Fans were left wondering why KL Rahul did not play in Delhi Capitals’ first match of IPL 2025. The star wicketkeeper-batsman had skipped the team’s practice session on Sunday due to personal reasons. Reports suggest that Rahul is expecting his first child with Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty and has taken time off to be with his family.

On Sunday, DC captain Axar Patel addressed the situation, saying, “Obviously, he joined the team, and we all know that he has a personal problem. We don’t know yet (if he’ll play). We don’t know if he’s available or not.”

However, KL Rahul is expected to return for DC’s second game of the season against Sunrisers Hyderabad on March 30.

What’s Next for DC and LSG?

With Rahul absent, Delhi Capitals will look to start strong under Axar Patel’s leadership. On the other hand, Lucknow Super Giants, led by Rishabh Pant, will hope to make a winning start in IPL 2025.

The match promises to be an exciting clash between two competitive teams, with Mitchell Starc and Kuldeep Yadav leading the bowling attack for DC, while Nicholas Pooran and Aiden Markram will be key players for LSG.

ALSO READ: KL Rahul To Stay Absent In IPL Match 2025 ? DC vs LSG Match Today

Filed under

DC vs LSG IPL 2025 IPL 2025 news KL Rahul misses IPL match Rishabh Pant IPL 2025

Athiya Shetty And KL Rahu

Athiya Shetty And KL Rahul Blessed With A Baby Girl On March 24
Dale Steyn

Will IPL 2025 Get Its First 300 On April 17? All About Dale Steyn’s Bold...
The Egyptian ceasefire pr

Israeli Strikes Kill Dozens in Gaza As Egypt Proposes New Ceasefire Plan
Iranian activist Hamideh

Iranian Activist Hamideh Zarei Sentenced To 178 Lashes And 18 Months In Prison For Defying...
Rajya Sabha

MPs And Former MPs To Get 24% Salary Hike Starting April 2025- Check New Pay...
newsx

Mahindra Thar Roxx Gets New Mocha Grey Interiors, Replacing Ivory White – Here’s Why
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Athiya Shetty And KL Rahul Blessed With A Baby Girl On March 24

Athiya Shetty And KL Rahul Blessed With A Baby Girl On March 24

Will IPL 2025 Get Its First 300 On April 17? All About Dale Steyn’s Bold Prediction

Will IPL 2025 Get Its First 300 On April 17? All About Dale Steyn’s Bold...

Israeli Strikes Kill Dozens in Gaza As Egypt Proposes New Ceasefire Plan

Israeli Strikes Kill Dozens in Gaza As Egypt Proposes New Ceasefire Plan

Iranian Activist Hamideh Zarei Sentenced To 178 Lashes And 18 Months In Prison For Defying Hijab Law

Iranian Activist Hamideh Zarei Sentenced To 178 Lashes And 18 Months In Prison For Defying...

MPs And Former MPs To Get 24% Salary Hike Starting April 2025- Check New Pay Structure Here

MPs And Former MPs To Get 24% Salary Hike Starting April 2025- Check New Pay...

Entertainment

Athiya Shetty And KL Rahul Blessed With A Baby Girl On March 24

Athiya Shetty And KL Rahul Blessed With A Baby Girl On March 24

How Did Prateik Babbar’s Mother Smita Patil Die? Here’s What Really Happened With Timeless Icon Of Indian Cinema

How Did Prateik Babbar’s Mother Smita Patil Die? Here’s What Really Happened With Timeless Icon

Dia Mirza Demands Media Apology For Rhea Chakraborty After CBI Closure Report

Dia Mirza Demands Media Apology For Rhea Chakraborty After CBI Closure Report

Why Did Prateik Babbar Add His Late Mother Smita Patil’s Name To His Surname? Real Reason Revealed

Why Did Prateik Babbar Add His Late Mother Smita Patil’s Name To His Surname? Real

Who Is Kunal Kamra And What Did He Say Against Shiv Sena Chief Eknath Shinde?

Who Is Kunal Kamra And What Did He Say Against Shiv Sena Chief Eknath Shinde?

Lifestyle

World Tuberculosis Day: Here Are The Key Lifestyle Changes To Lower Your TB Risk

World Tuberculosis Day: Here Are The Key Lifestyle Changes To Lower Your TB Risk

Horoscope Today: What’s In The Stars For You?

Horoscope Today: What’s In The Stars For You?

Career Horoscope for March 21, 2025: Align Your Goals for Success

Career Horoscope for March 21, 2025: Align Your Goals for Success

Summer Survival Tips: How To Stay Hydrated In Extreme Heat?

Summer Survival Tips: How To Stay Hydrated In Extreme Heat?

Happiness Is A choice-Here Are The 10 Habits To Lead A Happy Life | International Day Of Happiness

Happiness Is A choice-Here Are The 10 Habits To Lead A Happy Life | International