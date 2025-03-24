Rahul was released by Lucknow Super Giants ahead of the IPL 2025 Mega Auction in November 2024. He later signed with Delhi Capitals for ₹12 crore, marking a return to the franchise after his first IPL stint with Royal Challengers Bengaluru in 2013.

Delhi Capitals’ star batter KL Rahul will not be available for the team’s IPL 2025 opener against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the ACA-VDCA Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Monday.

The 32-year-old cricketer had joined the squad just a day before the match but will be unavailable for selection. Reports suggest that Rahul has flown back home to be with his wife, Athiya Shetty, as the couple is expecting their first child.

KL Rahul’s Move to Delhi Capitals

Rahul was released by Lucknow Super Giants ahead of the IPL 2025 Mega Auction in November 2024. He later signed with Delhi Capitals for ₹12 crore, marking a return to the franchise after his first IPL stint with Royal Challengers Bengaluru in 2013.

His absence from Delhi’s first game against his former team will be a key talking point for fans.

Earlier, Australian cricketer Alyssa Healy, wife of Rahul’s Delhi Capitals teammate Mitchell Starc, had hinted that the wicketkeeper-batter might miss a few matches at the start of the season.

While discussing the Delhi Capitals squad on LiSTNR Sport’s YouTube channel, Healy stated, “No Harry Brook, so it will be interesting to see who replaces him. They have KL Rahul, who will probably miss the first couple of games… as they are awaiting the birth of their child. But having a player like KL Rahul, who can anchor an innings in T20 cricket, will be exciting to watch.”

Delhi Capitals’ Leadership Changes for IPL 2025

With the release of Rishabh Pant, Delhi Capitals have made key leadership changes for the new season. Axar Patel has been appointed captain, while Faf du Plessis will serve as his deputy.

After their first match against LSG, the Capitals will face SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the same venue on March 30, 2025.

