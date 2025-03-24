Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, March 24, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Sports»
  • IPL 2025: Did KL Rahul Miss DC vs LSG Match Due To His Wife Athiya Shetty? 32-Year-Old To Soon Welcome His First Child

IPL 2025: Did KL Rahul Miss DC vs LSG Match Due To His Wife Athiya Shetty? 32-Year-Old To Soon Welcome His First Child

Rahul was released by Lucknow Super Giants ahead of the IPL 2025 Mega Auction in November 2024. He later signed with Delhi Capitals for ₹12 crore, marking a return to the franchise after his first IPL stint with Royal Challengers Bengaluru in 2013.

IPL 2025: Did KL Rahul Miss DC vs LSG Match Due To His Wife Athiya Shetty? 32-Year-Old To Soon Welcome His First Child

KL Rahul


Delhi Capitals’ star batter KL Rahul will not be available for the team’s IPL 2025 opener against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the ACA-VDCA Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Monday.

The 32-year-old cricketer had joined the squad just a day before the match but will be unavailable for selection. Reports suggest that Rahul has flown back home to be with his wife, Athiya Shetty, as the couple is expecting their first child.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

A post shared by Athiya Shetty (@athiyashetty)

KL Rahul’s Move to Delhi Capitals

Rahul was released by Lucknow Super Giants ahead of the IPL 2025 Mega Auction in November 2024. He later signed with Delhi Capitals for ₹12 crore, marking a return to the franchise after his first IPL stint with Royal Challengers Bengaluru in 2013.

His absence from Delhi’s first game against his former team will be a key talking point for fans.

Earlier, Australian cricketer Alyssa Healy, wife of Rahul’s Delhi Capitals teammate Mitchell Starc, had hinted that the wicketkeeper-batter might miss a few matches at the start of the season.

While discussing the Delhi Capitals squad on LiSTNR Sport’s YouTube channel, Healy stated, “No Harry Brook, so it will be interesting to see who replaces him. They have KL Rahul, who will probably miss the first couple of games… as they are awaiting the birth of their child. But having a player like KL Rahul, who can anchor an innings in T20 cricket, will be exciting to watch.”

Delhi Capitals’ Leadership Changes for IPL 2025

With the release of Rishabh Pant, Delhi Capitals have made key leadership changes for the new season. Axar Patel has been appointed captain, while Faf du Plessis will serve as his deputy.

After their first match against LSG, the Capitals will face SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the same venue on March 30, 2025.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025 Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants: DC Wins Toss, Opted To Bowl First

Filed under

athiya shetty DC vs LSG IPL 2025 kl rahul

Athiya Shetty And KL Rahu

Athiya Shetty And KL Rahul Blessed With A Baby Girl On March 24
Dale Steyn

Will IPL 2025 Get Its First 300 On April 17? All About Dale Steyn’s Bold...
The Egyptian ceasefire pr

Israeli Strikes Kill Dozens in Gaza As Egypt Proposes New Ceasefire Plan
Iranian activist Hamideh

Iranian Activist Hamideh Zarei Sentenced To 178 Lashes And 18 Months In Prison For Defying...
Rajya Sabha

MPs And Former MPs To Get 24% Salary Hike Starting April 2025- Check New Pay...
newsx

Mahindra Thar Roxx Gets New Mocha Grey Interiors, Replacing Ivory White – Here’s Why
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Athiya Shetty And KL Rahul Blessed With A Baby Girl On March 24

Athiya Shetty And KL Rahul Blessed With A Baby Girl On March 24

Will IPL 2025 Get Its First 300 On April 17? All About Dale Steyn’s Bold Prediction

Will IPL 2025 Get Its First 300 On April 17? All About Dale Steyn’s Bold...

Israeli Strikes Kill Dozens in Gaza As Egypt Proposes New Ceasefire Plan

Israeli Strikes Kill Dozens in Gaza As Egypt Proposes New Ceasefire Plan

Iranian Activist Hamideh Zarei Sentenced To 178 Lashes And 18 Months In Prison For Defying Hijab Law

Iranian Activist Hamideh Zarei Sentenced To 178 Lashes And 18 Months In Prison For Defying...

MPs And Former MPs To Get 24% Salary Hike Starting April 2025- Check New Pay Structure Here

MPs And Former MPs To Get 24% Salary Hike Starting April 2025- Check New Pay...

Entertainment

Athiya Shetty And KL Rahul Blessed With A Baby Girl On March 24

Athiya Shetty And KL Rahul Blessed With A Baby Girl On March 24

How Did Prateik Babbar’s Mother Smita Patil Die? Here’s What Really Happened With Timeless Icon Of Indian Cinema

How Did Prateik Babbar’s Mother Smita Patil Die? Here’s What Really Happened With Timeless Icon

Dia Mirza Demands Media Apology For Rhea Chakraborty After CBI Closure Report

Dia Mirza Demands Media Apology For Rhea Chakraborty After CBI Closure Report

Why Did Prateik Babbar Add His Late Mother Smita Patil’s Name To His Surname? Real Reason Revealed

Why Did Prateik Babbar Add His Late Mother Smita Patil’s Name To His Surname? Real

Who Is Kunal Kamra And What Did He Say Against Shiv Sena Chief Eknath Shinde?

Who Is Kunal Kamra And What Did He Say Against Shiv Sena Chief Eknath Shinde?

Lifestyle

World Tuberculosis Day: Here Are The Key Lifestyle Changes To Lower Your TB Risk

World Tuberculosis Day: Here Are The Key Lifestyle Changes To Lower Your TB Risk

Horoscope Today: What’s In The Stars For You?

Horoscope Today: What’s In The Stars For You?

Career Horoscope for March 21, 2025: Align Your Goals for Success

Career Horoscope for March 21, 2025: Align Your Goals for Success

Summer Survival Tips: How To Stay Hydrated In Extreme Heat?

Summer Survival Tips: How To Stay Hydrated In Extreme Heat?

Happiness Is A choice-Here Are The 10 Habits To Lead A Happy Life | International Day Of Happiness

Happiness Is A choice-Here Are The 10 Habits To Lead A Happy Life | International