Tuesday, April 8, 2025
Live Tv
IPL 2025: Digvesh Rathi Continues Notebook Celebration Despite Two BCCI Fines, Fans Joke ‘Another 3 Lakhs Loading’

In the IPL 2025 clash against Kolkata Knight Riders, Rathi dismissed Sunil Narine and celebrated by mimicking a ‘writing on the floor’ action—a playful twist on his notebook celebration that’s already earned him two fines from the BCCI.

Lucknow Super Giants’ spinner Digvesh Rathi is once again in the spotlight, not just for his performance but for his now-iconic celebration. In the IPL 2025 clash against Kolkata Knight Riders, Rathi dismissed Sunil Narine and celebrated by mimicking a ‘writing on the floor’ action—a playful twist on his notebook celebration that’s already earned him two fines from the BCCI.

Despite the previous penalties, Rathi stuck to his routine. The earlier fine had come after he celebrated Priyansh Arya’s dismissal in a similar style. Fans were quick to react on social media, with many joking, “Another 3 lakhs loading.”

Pooran, Marsh Light Up Eden Gardens with Brutal Batting Display

LSG’s batting was nothing short of spectacular as they put up their second-highest total ever—238/3—in 20 overs. Nicholas Pooran’s unbeaten 87 and Mitchell Marsh’s dominant 81 led the charge against a struggling KKR bowling unit.

The innings began with fireworks from Marsh and Aiden Markram. The two overseas openers dismantled KKR’s powerplay strategy with aggressive intent. While Vaibhav Arora started with a decent over, Spencer Johnson couldn’t withstand the pressure, taking heavy hits over midwicket from Marsh.

Markram joined the party with three crisp boundaries in an over, helping LSG cruise to 59 without loss by the end of the powerplay.

Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy were introduced soon after but didn’t find much success. Marsh and Markram milked 38 runs from their combined four overs before Harshit Rana broke through, dismissing Markram for 47 with a clever off-cutter. The opening stand had fetched 99 runs.

Nicholas Pooran walked in and immediately changed the tempo. Known to struggle against Narine in the past, Pooran turned the tables this time. He smashed back-to-back sixes over the leg-side and long-off to finally get the better of the mystery spinner.

Marsh brought up his fourth fifty of the season in just five innings, drawing level with the likes of Warner, Kohli, and Gayle for most 50+ scores at the start of an IPL campaign. He hit his half-century in the 11th over from 36 balls and was relentless until Andre Russell dismissed him for 81, ending a 71-run partnership with Pooran.

Pooran, however, wasn’t done. He brought up his fifty in just 21 deliveries, smashing Harshit Rana for consecutive sixes. He finished on 87 off 36 balls, peppered with eight massive sixes—his highest score in the IPL so far.

Markram had earlier contributed a solid 47 off 28. Together, the trio powered LSG to a daunting 238.

On the bowling front, it was a tough outing for KKR. Johnson leaked runs at 15.33 per over, Rana went for 12.75, Narine conceded 12.66, and Russell had the worst figures at 16 per over.

LSG Survive Rahane Scare in High-Scoring Thriller

In response, KKR gave it everything. Their captain Ajinkya Rahane turned back the clock with a stunning 61 off 35 balls, nearly pulling off the franchise’s highest-ever chase.

But LSG’s bowlers held their nerve in the death overs. Spinners Ravi Bishnoi and Digvesh Rathi stepped up under pressure, tightening the screws when it mattered most.

In the end, Kolkata fell just short, managing 234/7. Lucknow Super Giants clinched the win by four runs in a nail-biter at Eden Gardens.

