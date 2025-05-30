IPL 2025 Eliminator: Mumbai Indians Send Gujarat Titans Back Home After 20 Run Win, To Face PBKS In Qualifier 2

The seasoned duo of Trent Boult (2 for 56) and Jasprit Bumrah (1 for 27) played crucial roles with the ball for Mumbai.

Mumbai Indians have entered the IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 after beating Gujarat Titans by 20 runs. They will know face Preity Zinta-owned Punjab Kings.

Sai Sudharsan’s valiant knock of 80 wasn’t enough as Mumbai Indians secured a 20-run win in the Eliminator match. Chasing a daunting target of 229, Gujarat Titans managed 208/6 in their 20 overs at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh.

