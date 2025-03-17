Home
Monday, March 17, 2025
IPL 2025: Faf du Plessis Joins Forces With Axar Patel As Delhi Capitals’ Vice-Captain

Delhi Capitals (DC) have made a big move ahead of IPL 2025 by appointing South African star Faf du Plessis as their vice-captain. The announcement came through a video on DC's official X handle.

IPL 2025: Faf du Plessis Joins Forces with Axar Patel as Delhi Capitals' Vice-Captain


Delhi Capitals (DC) have made a big move ahead of IPL 2025 by appointing South African star Faf du Plessis as their vice-captain. The announcement came through a video on DC’s official X handle, where Faf was seen on a call, expressing his excitement about the team. He said, “I am at home,” and added, “Delhi has been great, and the boys have been fantastic.” He also confirmed, “I am the vice-captain of Delhi Capitals and am very excited.”

Du Plessis, at 40, remains a formidable presence in T20 leagues worldwide. Over the course of 404 T20 matches, he has amassed 11,236 runs at an average of 32.66, with six centuries and 78 fifties. His IPL journey has been equally impressive, having played 145 matches, scoring 4,571 runs at an average of 35.99 with a strike rate exceeding 136. His best IPL score stands at 96, and he has registered 37 half-centuries in the tournament.

The former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star, a two-time IPL winner, was acquired by Delhi Capitals for INR 2 crore during the previous season’s auction. Additionally, his leadership experience includes captaining the Dubai franchise for three seasons, where he guided the team to two playoff appearances.

Axar Patel to Lead Delhi Capitals

Faf will serve as deputy to Indian all-rounder Axar Patel, who has been assigned with the captaincy for IPL 2025. Axar, a key figure in the Capitals’ setup since 2019, has been instrumental in the team’s consistent performances. Over six seasons, he has played 82 matches for the franchise, contributing 967 runs and claiming 62 wickets at an economical rate of 7.09. Known for his agility on the field, Axar has cultivated a strong bond with DC supporters and Indian cricket fans alike.

Apart from his IPL credentials, Axar has been a part of India’s victorious campaigns in the T20 World Cup 2024 and the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, playing pivotal roles with both bat and ball. His leadership will be crucial as Delhi Capitals aim for a successful season.

Delhi Capitals will start their IPL 2025 campaign against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Vizag on March 24.

(Inputs from ANI)

ALSO READ: From Bullied To Beloved! Hardik Pandya Reveals How Fans’ Love Overpowered IPL Hate After T20 WC Win

 

