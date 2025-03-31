Home
Monday, March 31, 2025
  IPL 2025: Fans Slam Riyan Parag For Throwing Phone To Ball Boys, Say 'Bahut Attitude Hai'

IPL 2025: Fans Slam Riyan Parag For Throwing Phone To Ball Boys, Say ‘Bahut Attitude Hai’

Rajasthan Royals' (RR) stand-in captain Riyan Parag has found himself in hot water after a viral video surfaced, showing him tossing a phone back to ball boys after taking a selfie.

IPL 2025: Fans Slam Riyan Parag For Throwing Phone To Ball Boys, Say ‘Bahut Attitude Hai’

IPL 2025: Riyan Parag Faces Backlash for Phone Incident, Fans Criticize His Attitude


Rajasthan Royals’ (RR) stand-in captain Riyan Parag has found himself in hot water after a viral video surfaced, showing him tossing a phone back to ball boys after taking a selfie.

The incident, which took place after RR’s victory against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Guwahati, has sparked criticism on social media, with many accusing Parag of arrogance and poor sportsmanship.

Social Media Uproar Over Parag’s Gesture

Parag, leading RR in his hometown, celebrated a crucial win as his team edged out CSK by six runs at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium. However, the post-match celebrations were overshadowed when a video circulated online, showing Parag throwing a phone back to Assam Cricket Association-appointed ball boys instead of handing it over politely. Many fans perceived this act as dismissive, with some expressing their disappointment in the young cricketer’s behavior.

Criticism poured in across social media platforms, with fans condemning what they saw as an unnecessary display of entitlement. Some comments even suggested that the 23-year-old should exhibit more humility, given his role as an emerging leader in Indian cricket.

Slow Over-Rate Adds to Parag’s Woes

Adding to his troubles, Parag was also slapped with a fine of INR 12 lakh for maintaining a slow over-rate during the match. Despite RR’s successful defense of 182 runs against CSK, the team failed to complete their allotted overs within the required timeframe, resulting in the penalty.

Nevertheless, Parag remained positive about his team’s performance. “We felt we were 20 short. We were going well in the middle overs but lost a couple of quick wickets. However, our bowlers executed our plans well,” he said.

Reflecting on RR’s past struggles, he added, “We’ve had two tough games — one where we conceded 280 and another where we couldn’t defend 180. This win was much needed.”

Parag’s On-Field Brilliance Amidst Controversy

Despite the off-field controversy, Parag contributed significantly on the field. His stunning catch to dismiss Shivam Dube and Shimron Hetmyer’s game-changing grab to end MS Dhoni’s late charge were crucial moments in RR’s victory.

“Fielding makes up for the 20 runs that we were short. We have been working with Dishant Yagnik, our fielding coach. So it shows,” Parag stated, acknowledging the team’s effort in the fielding department.

The Assam-born cricketer, who became the first player from his state to captain an IPL franchise, had already made headlines earlier in the tournament when a local fan invaded the pitch and fell at his feet during RR’s match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

With his leadership under scrutiny, Parag will be looking to shift the focus back to his performances on the field rather than off-field controversies.

ALSO READ: Virender Sehwag Blasts MS Dhoni’s Finishing Role In CSK, Says, ‘For 5 Years…’

 

