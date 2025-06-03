IPL 2025 Final: Chris Gayle Spotted in Punjabi Turban and RCB Jersey, Fans Wonder Who He's Supporting

Despite his dual-team history, RCB honored him as one of their Hall-of-Famers. His presence at the final as RCB’s guest was a special touch.

Chris Gayle turned heads at the IPL 2025 final—not just for being present, but for how he showed up.

The West Indian powerhouse, known for his flair on and off the field, was spotted in a vibrant mix of styles. Wearing an RCB jersey paired with RCB-themed Nike sneakers, Gayle added a surprise cultural twist by donning a traditional Punjabi turban over his signature dreadlocks.

A Man of Two Teams

Gayle’s outfit ignited curiosity because of his past associations with both Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS).

He played seven successful seasons with RCB from 2011 to 2017, becoming a fan favorite with his explosive batting. In 2018, he moved to PBKS, where he continued until 2021. While his performances remained strong until 2020, a dip in form in 2021 marked the end of his IPL career.

Despite his dual-team history, RCB honored him as one of their Hall-of-Famers. His presence at the final as RCB’s guest was a special touch.

Before the match, Gayle was interviewed about his eye-catching outfit and what it represented.

“India—it’s one India,” Gayle said. “I may be from Jamaica, but it’s always one love, one India. Don’t mind the turban, my RCB shirt, and my RCB shoes—both teams I’ve represented, and I love both of them. But you know what I’m saying—thanks to RCB for having me here. I truly appreciate it. Thank you so much for inviting me to the final. We’re going to support everyone and have a great game tonight, alright?” he added.

RCB or PBKS—Where Does His Loyalty Lie?

When asked about which team he was backing, Gayle kept things diplomatic, but his admiration for RCB fans was clear.

“Listen, let me say it again—I’ve said it many times: RCB fans are the best. The Chinnaswamy Stadium atmosphere is something else. I truly feel they deserve something special. Over the years, they’ve supported RCB through everything—win or lose, they’re there cheering. Every time there’s a six: “RCB! RCB!” I’m genuinely excited for the fans to hopefully have something to celebrate. And if Punjab wins, I’ll be happy for them too, of course. But Chinnaswamy—that’s where I’ve had most of my memorable moments. That’s RCB’s home, and they’ll always have my love.”

The Final Showdown Begins

As the crowd settled in for the much-awaited finale, PBKS won the toss and decided to bowl first.

RCB had a rocky start and never really found sustained momentum. However, they managed to put up a competitive total of 190 for 9 in their 20 overs.

Virat Kohli led the scoreboard with a steady 43 off 35 balls. PBKS bowlers Arshdeep Singh and Kyle Jamieson kept the pressure on, each picking up three wickets.

A Night to Remember for IPL Fans

While the final result was still to be decided, Gayle’s presence and his symbolic attire reminded everyone of the league’s spirit—one of unity, celebration, and unforgettable cricketing moments.

Whether in a turban or jersey, Gayle once again stole the show—this time, not with a bat, but with style and sentiment.

