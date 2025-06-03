IPL 2025 Final Controversy: Sunil Gavaskar Slams Umpires for Ignoring Virat Kohli's 'Dangerous' Act

The incident unfolded in the 12th over of RCB's innings at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Kohli, eager to convert a single into a double off Yuzvendra Chahal, sprinted directly down the middle of the pitch.

The IPL 2025 final between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) was not just a battle of bat and ball—it came with its fair share of controversy. Former India captain and cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar strongly criticised the on-field umpires for what he described as a lack of action over Virat Kohli’s “dangerous act” during RCB’s innings.

Gavaskar Calls Out Kohli’s Running Tactic

The incident unfolded in the 12th over of RCB’s innings at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Kohli, eager to convert a single into a double off Yuzvendra Chahal, sprinted directly down the middle of the pitch.

Gavaskar, commentating live, didn’t hold back. “Kohli is a swift runner between the wickets. As soon as he hit the ball, he knew it was two,” he said. “No umpire will ever tell him. There he is, running straight down the pitch again. Punjab Kings are batting second,” he added.

Running down the pitch is discouraged in cricket due to the risk of damaging the surface, which can affect the second innings. Gavaskar questioned why no umpire warned Kohli, especially given the high stakes of a final.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Questions Over Special Treatment for Star Players

The fact that no umpire took notice of the act led Gavaskar to suggest that big-name players might be treated differently. His remarks have triggered debate across cricket circles.

Some fans and experts believe umpires often hesitate to penalize star players, potentially affecting the game’s fairness. The pitch being used for both innings only adds to the significance of maintaining its quality.

Kohli’s Cautious Knock Raises Eyebrows

Beyond the pitch issue, Kohli’s approach with the bat drew criticism for its conservatism. This season, he’s been known for scoring briskly, maintaining a strike rate close to 150.

However, in the final, he appeared cautious. Instead of aiming for boundaries, he focused on rotating the strike, giving more opportunities to aggressive batters like Phil Salt and Rajat Patidar.

Former Australian cricketer Matthew Hayden questioned the tactic, saying, “200 is just a par score here,” implying that Kohli’s tempo wasn’t in sync with match demands.

Coaching Staff Intervene as Pressure Builds

Kohli eventually departed in the 15th over, dismissed by Azmatullah Omarzai after scoring 43 runs off 35 balls. His strike rate and approach had clearly become a point of concern.

During the first strategic time-out, cameras caught an animated conversation between Kohli and RCB’s coaching duo, Andy Flower and Dinesh Karthik. The exchange seemed to revolve around upping the scoring rate.

PBKS, captained by Shreyas Iyer, had won the toss and opted to bowl first. Both sides went into the final without any changes to their playing XIs.

As the dust settles on the final, Gavaskar’s sharp words and Kohli’s unorthodox game plan continue to dominate post-match discussions.

ALSO READ: Virat Kohli Trolled For IPL 2025 Final Knock: Shreyas Iyer’s ‘Catch Kyu Pakda’ Meme Goes Viral