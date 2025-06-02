Home
Monday, June 2, 2025
  IPL 2025 Final PBKS vs RCB: SS Rajamouli's Emotional Take On Virat Kohli vs Shreyas Iyer, 'It's Going to be a Heartbreak'

IPL 2025 Final PBKS vs RCB: SS Rajamouli’s Emotional Take On Virat Kohli vs Shreyas Iyer, ‘It’s Going to be a Heartbreak’

Rajamouli’s words resonated deeply with fans, highlighting the emotional stakes for both Shreyas Iyer and Virat Kohli.

IPL 2025 Final PBKS vs RCB: SS Rajamouli’s Emotional Take On Virat Kohli vs Shreyas Iyer, ‘It’s Going to be a Heartbreak’

IPL 2025 Final PBKS vs RCB: SS Rajamouli's Emotional Take on Virat Kohli vs Shreyas Iyer, 'It's Going to be a Heartbreak'


The IPL 2025 final is shaping up to be a thrilling contest as Punjab Kings, captained by Shreyas Iyer, face off against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, led by first-time captain Rajat Patidar. Both teams have been part of the Indian Premier League since its beginning, yet neither has managed to lift the trophy.

This match is more than just a final. It is a historic opportunity for both teams to claim their first-ever IPL title. One team will finally celebrate glory while the other will have to endure yet another painful wait.

Two Decades, No Title: A Battle for Redemption

Punjab Kings have returned to the final stage after an 11-year gap, their last appearance coming in 2014. Shreyas Iyer’s calm leadership and explosive batting have revived the team’s hopes of breaking their title drought.

On the other side, RCB have once again reached the final, this time under the guidance of Rajat Patidar. With Virat Kohli continuing to deliver with the bat, fans believe this might finally be their year.

Both franchises have waited 18 years for this moment. The stakes are enormous, with the promise of a first title for one and heartbreak for the other.

SS Rajamouli’s Heartfelt Reflection on the Final

Acclaimed director SS Rajamouli added a powerful emotional layer to the final with his post on X (formerly Twitter). He drew a compelling contrast between Shreyas Iyer’s journey and Virat Kohli’s relentless pursuit of an IPL trophy:

Iyer guiding Bumrah’s and Boult’s yorkers to the third man boundary… Exquisite…

This man leads Delhi to a final… and is dropped…
Leads Kolkata to a trophy… dropped…
Leads a young Punjab to the finals after 11 years.
He deserves this year’s trophy too…

On the other hand, it is Kohli… who is performing year on year… compiling thousands of runs. The final frontier for him… He deserves it too.

Whatever the result… it’s going to be a heartbreak…

Rajamouli’s words resonated deeply with fans, highlighting the emotional stakes for both Iyer and Kohli. The match is not just a clash of teams, but of two cricketers who have given everything to this league.

Iyer’s Knock That Set the Stage

Shreyas Iyer’s unbeaten 87 off just 41 balls was the standout performance that secured Punjab’s place in the final.

His innings included eight towering sixes and came in a high-pressure chase against Mumbai Indians, who posted a challenging 204-run target.

Punjab reached the total with one over remaining, knocking out the five-time champions and advancing to the final in spectacular style.

As the cricket world watches with anticipation, this final promises to be a defining moment for both franchises and a fitting climax to the season.

