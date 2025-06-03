IPL 2025 Final: Watch Omarzai’s Jaw-Dropping Catch That Sends Virat Kohli Packing!

His dismissal of Kohli not only turned the tide of the match but also showcased the level of athleticism and presence of mind needed on such a grand stage.

In a gripping IPL 2025 final at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium, Punjab Kings’ Azmatullah Omarzai pulled off a breathtaking caught-and-bowled effort that ended Virat Kohli’s promising knock and sent Royal Challengers Bengaluru into deeper trouble.

Kohli’s dismissal came at a crucial juncture, dealing a heavy blow to RCB’s hopes of lifting their maiden IPL title.

Kohli Falls Short of Historic Milestone

Batting fluently on 43 off 35 balls, Kohli was well on course to make history by becoming the first Indian batter to score nine fifties in a single IPL season.

However, his quest for the record ended abruptly when Omarzai reacted with lightning speed to his return shot and completed a sensational catch.

With Kohli walking back to the dugout, RCB were reduced to 4 wickets down, intensifying pressure in the high-stakes final.

RCB’s Top Order Crumbles Under Pressure

Kohli wasn’t the only batter to fall short on the big day.

Phil Salt (16 off 9), Mayank Agarwal (24 off 18), and Rajat Patidar (26 off 16) also failed to capitalize on their starts, leaving Bengaluru struggling to build any momentum.

Punjab’s bowling attack maintained tight lines, with Kyle Jamieson picking up two crucial wickets, while Yuzvendra Chahal and Omarzai chipped in with one each.

Punjab’s Decision to Bowl First Pays Off

Earlier in the evening, Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to bowl first — a move that seems to have worked in Punjab’s favor.

The surface offered just enough to the bowlers, and the Kings’ disciplined approach in the powerplay set the tone.

As wickets kept tumbling, the Punjab camp grew in confidence, while Bengaluru searched for stability in their innings.

Omarzai’s Heroics Could Prove Pivotal

Azmatullah Omarzai’s reflexes and composure under pressure earned him praise from teammates and fans alike.

His dismissal of Kohli not only turned the tide of the match but also showcased the level of athleticism and presence of mind needed on such a grand stage.

With RCB’s middle order exposed and momentum tilting towards Punjab, the final promised more drama as the night unfolded.

