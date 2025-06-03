IPL 2025 Finals Today, RCB vs PBKS: The Dream Of 18 Years In IPL Will Come To And End Today

It all comes down to this. After nearly two decades of heartbreak, missed chances, and unwavering fan loyalty, the dream of clinching an IPL trophy will finally come true — for one team.

It all comes down to this. After nearly two decades of heartbreak, missed chances, and unwavering fan loyalty, the dream of clinching an IPL trophy will finally come true — for one team. The IPL 2025 final between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) is set to unfold tonight at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, and history will be made, no matter who wins.

A Final That’s Bigger Than Just a Trophy

This isn’t just another final — it’s a moment steeped in emotion and anticipation. RCB, a team that has long carried the burden of being IPL’s most-loved underachievers, is chasing the ghost of three failed finals — 2009, 2011, and 2016. Each time, a different captain, a different storyline, but the same ending. For their fans, this final is about redemption.

PBKS, on the other hand, have had just one shot at the silverware — back in 2014. It’s been 11 long years since that moment, and now under the leadership of Shreyas Iyer, they’re knocking again. Iyer himself is no stranger to this stage — this is his third IPL final in five years, and with a third franchise. For him, the stakes are personal and professional.

Rajat Patidar, leading RCB for the first time this season, has stunned critics with his quiet authority and fearless decision-making. To take RCB to the finals in his debut season as captain has already earned him respect — but tonight, he has the chance to immortalise himself.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The match promises not just high drama, but an emotional climax to what has been a rollercoaster season. Both sides have shown resilience, found unexpected heroes, and kept fans on edge until the very last over of their journey.

Whichever side walks away with the trophy tonight, it will be a first — a long-awaited, hard-earned, unforgettable first. The IPL 2025 final isn’t just a game; it’s the closing chapter of an 18-year wait. And somewhere in the stands, and across millions of screens, dreams will come true — or shatter — in a matter of hours.

Also Read: Just One Day To Go In RCB vs PBKS Finals, Virat Kohli And Anushka In Dubai Shooting Ad