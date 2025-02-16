Home
  • HOME»
  • Sports»
  • IPL 2025 Full Schedule, Teams, Venues, And Match Timings – Here’s Everything You Need To Know!

IPL 2025 Full Schedule, Teams, Venues, And Match Timings – Here’s Everything You Need To Know!

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has officially released the schedule for the 18th edition of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The highly anticipated tournament will begin on March 22, 2025, and culminate with the grand finale on May 25, 2025.

IPL 2025 Full Schedule, Teams, Venues, And Match Timings – Here’s Everything You Need To Know!


The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has officially released the schedule for the 18th edition of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The highly anticipated tournament will begin on March 22, 2025, and culminate with the grand finale on May 25, 2025.

A total of 74 matches will take place across 13 venues, featuring 12 double-header days. The afternoon games will start at 3:30 PM IST, while the evening matches will commence at 7:30 PM IST.

IPL 2025 Full Schedule

IPL 2025 Match Format

  • The tournament will follow a double round-robin format, where each team will play against every other team twice – once at home and once away.
  • The top four teams will qualify for the playoffs, consisting of Qualifier 1, Eliminator, Qualifier 2, and the Final.
  • The final match will be played at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Playoffs & Final Venue

The Playoffs will be hosted in Hyderabad and Kolkata:

  • Hyderabad: Qualifier 1 on May 20 and Eliminator on May 21.
  • Kolkata: Qualifier 2 on May 23.
  • The grand IPL 2025 Final will take place in Kolkata on May 25, 2025.

With an action-packed schedule, thrilling rivalries, and electrifying venues, IPL 2025 promises to be a spectacle for cricket fans worldwide.

Participating Teams

  • Chennai Super Kings (CSK) – Home Ground: Chennai
  • Mumbai Indians (MI) – Home Ground: Mumbai
  • Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) – Home Ground: Bengaluru
  • Delhi Capitals (DC) – Home Ground: Delhi
  • Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) – Home Ground: Kolkata
  • Rajasthan Royals (RR) – Home Ground: Jaipur
  • Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) – Home Ground: Hyderabad
  • Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) – Home Ground: Lucknow
  • Gujarat Titans (GT) – Home Ground: Ahmedabad
  • Punjab Kings (PBKS) – Home Ground: Mohali

Where to Watch IPL 2025 Live

  • Television: Star Sports Network
  • Online Streaming: JioCinema (Free Streaming)

Stay tuned for further updates on the IPL 2025 fixtures and results!

