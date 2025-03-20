Home
Thursday, March 20, 2025
IPL 2025: Gilchrist’s Stern Message To This Out-of-Form Aussie Batsman, ‘IPL Teams Don’t Tolerate Failure’

The 22-year-old Fraser-McGurk was initially brought into the Delhi squad as an injury replacement last season and made an immediate impact.

IPL 2025: Gilchrist's Stern Message To This Out-of-Form Aussie Batsman, 'IPL Teams Don't Tolerate Failure'

IPL 2025: Gilchrist's Stern Message To This Out-of-Form Aussie Batsman - 'IPL Teams Don't Tolerate Failure'


Former Australian wicketkeeper Adam Gilchrist has sent a strong message to young Aussie batsman Jake Fraser-McGurk, emphasizing the high-stakes nature of the IPL. Gilchrist cautioned that Fraser-McGurk must hit the ground running for the Delhi Capitals, as IPL teams are known for their short patience with out-of-form players.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Delhi Capitals (@delhicapitals)

The 22-year-old Fraser-McGurk was initially brought into the Delhi squad as an injury replacement last season and made an immediate impact. In nine innings, he scored 330 runs, including four half-centuries, at a blistering strike rate of 234.04—the second-highest of the tournament.

However, despite his explosive debut, Delhi did not retain him outright but instead used the ‘Right to Match’ card at the IPL 2025 auction, securing his services for Rs 9 crores. Since then, his form has seen a dip, with just 382 runs at an average of 15.91 and a strike rate of 136.91 in his last 24 T20I matches.

Gilchrist’s Advice: A Strong Start is Crucial

Gilchrist highlighted the importance of Fraser-McGurk making an immediate impact for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025.

“(Delhi) have shown great faith in keeping him at the franchise. It’s important he starts well. What I do know of the IPL typically is that franchises and owners and coaches, don’t tolerate a lack of results for too long,” Gilchrist told Fox Cricket.

The Australian legend further explained that a good start in the tournament could buy Fraser-McGurk more time to settle in and build confidence.

“If you start a tournament well, that buys you time to get deeper into it and feel comfortable, but Jake’s aware that he’ll need to fire from the start to make sure he can establish a strong tournament for himself and for his team,” he added.

Conditions Could Work in Fraser-McGurk’s Favor

Gilchrist expressed optimism about Fraser-McGurk’s ability to capitalize on the playing conditions at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, which traditionally favors high-scoring games.

“The wicket that he batted on was extraordinarily high-scoring last year. All the offerings will be there. It’s up to him now to keep a level head on those opportunities,” Gilchrist said.

He also advised the young batsman to avoid over-aggression and maintain balance in his approach.

“I think he’s as level-headed as anyone, but just keeps a balance to execute his skills really well without getting too far ahead of himself. Like everyone, I’m always excited watching him play, just fingers crossed he can play long innings,” he concluded.

The 18th edition of the IPL kicks off on Saturday, with defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders facing Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Delhi Capitals will begin their campaign on March 24 against the Lucknow Super Giants at Vishakhapatnam’s ACA–VDCA Cricket Stadium. Fraser-McGurk will be eager to prove his worth and secure his place in the starting XI from the outset.

ALSO READ: BCCI Rewards Champions Trophy Winning Team, Here’s How ₹58 Crores Will Be Distributed: Full Breakdown Inside

 

