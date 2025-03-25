IPL 2025: GT vs PBKS Match Prediction – Who Will Win Today’s Clash?

The Gujarat Titans (GT) are set to take on the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the fifth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, March 25. Both teams struggled in the previous season, finishing eighth and ninth, respectively, missing out on a playoff spot. As the league enters its 18th edition, both GT and PBKS will aim to turn their fortunes around.

GT had a fairytale start in the IPL, winning the title in their debut season in 2022 and finishing as runners-up in 2023. However, their 2024 campaign was underwhelming, as they ended up eighth on the points table. Under the leadership of Shubman Gill, the Titans have retained their core squad while adding key players like Jos Buttler, Mohammed Siraj, and Kagiso Rabada. With Rashid Khan also in the mix, GT boasts a strong lineup, but their reliance on top-order batters like Gill, Buttler, and Sai Sudharsan could be a concern.

On the other hand, PBKS have failed to qualify for the playoffs since 2014. However, the franchise has undergone significant changes, appointing Shreyas Iyer as captain and Ricky Ponting as head coach. Their batting lineup now features Iyer alongside Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, and Josh Inglis. The bowling department is also well-equipped with Arshdeep Singh, Lockie Ferguson, and Yuzvendra Chahal, who could pose a challenge to GT’s explosive batting order.

GT vs PBKS Match Details

Match: Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings, Match 5, IPL 2025

Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings, Match 5, IPL 2025 Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad Date & Time: Tuesday, March 25, 2025, 7:30 PM (IST)

Tuesday, March 25, 2025, 7:30 PM (IST) Live Broadcast & Streaming: Sports18/Star Sports Network, JioHotstar (app & website)

Narendra Modi Stadium Pitch Report The Narendra Modi Stadium is known for its batting-friendly pitch, often producing high-scoring matches. The average first-innings total here is around 200, with good bounce favoring batters. While pacers may get early movement, spinners come into play as the pitch slows down. With clear skies expected, it promises to be an exciting contest. Captains may prefer chasing due to the pitch conditions in the second innings.

GT vs PBKS Head-to-Head Record

Total Matches Played: 5

5 GT Wins: 3

3 PBKS Wins: 2

2 First Match: April 8, 2022

April 8, 2022 Most Recent Match: April 21, 2024

GT vs PBKS Predicted Playing XIs

Gujarat Titans (GT):

Shubman Gill (C), Jos Buttler (wk), Sai Sudharsan, Glenn Phillips, Rahul Tewatia, Washington Sundar, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Sai Kishore, Kagiso Rabada, Prasidh Krishna

Impact Player: M Shahrukh Khan

Punjab Kings (PBKS):

Prabhsimran Singh, Josh Inglis (wk), Shreyas Iyer (C), Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Shashank Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Marco Jansen, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Impact Player: Vijaykumar Vyshak

GT vs PBKS Key Players to Watch

Probable Best Batter: Shubman Gill

GT skipper Shubman Gill will be crucial for his team’s success. Last season, he scored 426 runs at a strike rate of 147.40. Given his recent form for India in white-ball cricket, he will be expected to anchor the innings and help GT put up a competitive total. If Gill delivers, he could be a contender for the Orange Cap once again.

Probable Best Bowler: Arshdeep Singh

PBKS pacer Arshdeep Singh was impressive last season, claiming 19 wickets. The left-arm quick will look to extract movement on the Ahmedabad track and make an impact in both the powerplay and death overs. His ability to break partnerships early will be crucial for Punjab’s success.

GT vs PBKS Match Prediction

Scenario 1:

GT wins the toss and bowls first

PBKS Powerplay Score: 45-50

PBKS Total Score: 190-200

GT wins the match

Scenario 2:

PBKS wins the toss and bowls first

GT Powerplay Score: 50-55

GT Total Score: 200-210

PBKS wins the match

(Source: Crictracker)

With both teams eager to start their IPL 2025 campaign on a winning note, this match promises to be an exciting battle between two revamped squads. The team bowling first may have an advantage given the conditions at Narendra Modi Stadium.

