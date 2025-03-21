Home
IPL 2025: Harbhajan Singh Draws Parallels Between CSK-MI Rivalry And India-Pakistan Clashes

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is set to kick off on March 22, with defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders facing off against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the season opener.

IPL 2025: Harbhajan Singh Draws Parallels Between CSK-MI Rivalry And India-Pakistan Clashes


The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is set to kick off on March 22, with defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders facing off against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the season opener. As the excitement builds, former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh weighed in on one of the tournament’s most iconic rivalries—Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs. Mumbai Indians (MI).

Comparing it to an international cricket spectacle, Harbhajan remarked, “The CSK vs. MI clash is the IPL’s equivalent of an India-Pakistan match. The intensity, the passionate fan bases, and the pressure make it one of the biggest encounters in the tournament. Both teams boast legendary players, and a win against either of them instantly puts you in the spotlight.”

Having played for both franchises during his IPL career, Harbhajan understands the magnitude of this high-stakes contest. Over the years, MI and CSK have established themselves as the most successful IPL teams, making every face-off a blockbuster event.

Riyan Parag in the Spotlight

Harbhajan also shared his thoughts on young talent ahead of IPL 2025, particularly Rajasthan Royals’ rising star Riyan Parag. With Sanju Samson recovering from an injury, Parag has been entrusted with the captaincy role until the regular skipper regains full fitness.

“Every year, young players emerge, impressing with their performances. I am particularly excited to watch Riyan Parag. He has immense potential, and now with added responsibility, this is his chance to showcase leadership skills and prove himself on a bigger stage,” he said.

Apart from Parag, Harbhajan expressed interest in keeping an eye on the young spinners in the tournament. “I want to see how the new-generation spinners handle pressure and approach their game. IPL is a great platform for them to shine,” he added.

The CSK-MI Showdown: A Rivalry Renewed

CSK and MI command some of the most loyal fan followings in the league, and anticipation is sky-high for their upcoming battles. Fans are particularly eager to see MS Dhoni don the yellow jersey once again, possibly in what could be his farewell season.

Their previous IPL meeting saw Chennai emerging victorious by 20 runs. While Rohit Sharma stole the show with a stunning century, it was CSK’s Matheesha Pathirana who turned the game with a four-wicket haul, earning the Player of the Match title. In a thrilling finish, Dhoni’s quickfire 20 off just four balls turned out to be the exact margin of victory.

Harbhajan Singh IPL 2025

