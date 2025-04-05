Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, April 5, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Sports»
  • IPL 2025: Hardik Pandya Creates History, Levels Anil Kumble’s Unique Record As MI Skipper

IPL 2025: Hardik Pandya Creates History, Levels Anil Kumble’s Unique Record As MI Skipper

Hardik Pandya delivered a stellar performance with the ball for Mumbai Indians, etching his name in the history books of the Indian Premier League.

IPL 2025: Hardik Pandya Creates History, Levels Anil Kumble’s Unique Record As MI Skipper

IPL 2025: Hardik Pandya Creates History, Levels Anil Kumble's Unique Record As MI Skipper


Hardik Pandya delivered a stellar performance with the ball for Mumbai Indians, etching his name in the history books of the Indian Premier League.

In a high-stakes clash against Lucknow Super Giants, Pandya rose to the occasion, leading from the front when Mumbai needed a breakthrough the most.

Pandya’s Magic With the Ball Changes the Game

The MI skipper cracked the Lucknow code by cleverly varying his pace and lengths, keeping the batters on edge.

His tactical brilliance paid off in full as he recorded his best-ever bowling figures in T20 cricket. Pandya returned with a fiery 5/36 in his four overs — his maiden five-wicket haul in the format.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

This breathtaking spell also made him the joint second-highest wicket-taker as a captain in IPL history, tying with Anil Kumble at 30 wickets. Only Shane Warne stands above the duo, with a whopping 57 wickets as a skipper in the tournament.

Following them are Ravichandran Ashwin with 25 wickets and Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins with 21. Pandya’s record-setting feat echoed through the stadium as he became the first IPL captain ever to claim a five-for.

His haul included key dismissals of Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant, and David Miller.

He returned in the final over to complete his spell, dismissing tail-ender Akash Deep and wrapping up his landmark performance.

A Heroic Effort With the Ball, But MI Falls Short

Despite his heroics with the ball, Pandya couldn’t replicate the same success with the bat.

MI’s chase of a daunting 204-run target hit turbulence, and they found themselves needing 29 runs from the final 12 balls. They managed just seven off the penultimate over, leaving 22 needed from the last.

Pandya sparked hope by launching Avesh Khan over the ropes with sheer power, showing flashes of brilliance. But that proved to be the lone spark as MI ultimately fell short by 12 runs.

Though the result didn’t go their way, Pandya’s remarkable bowling performance has already cemented its place in the IPL record books.

ALSO READ: Tilak Varma Retired Out, But Why Not Hardik Pandya? India Cricketer Criticizes Mumbai Indians

 

Filed under

Anil Kumble hardik pandya ipl IPL 2025 MI Mumbai Indians

PM Modi has accumulated s

PM Narendra Modi Receives 22nd International Honour | Here’s The Full List
newsx

LSG’s Double Trouble: Captain Rishabh Pant, Digvesh Rathi Face Fines And Penalties In IPL
newsx

CSK vs DC IPL 2025: Match Prediction – Who Will Win Today’s Clash?
newsx

WATCH: Hardik Pandya’s DRS Blunder Costs MI Loss – Viral Video Shows LSG’s Lucky Escape
newsx

‘We Need Help In Areas Like Technology’: Nihal Abeysinghe NPP General Secretary Expresses What PM...
PM Modi's visit to Anurad

The Ancient City of Anuradhapura and Why It Matters in PM Modi’s Sri Lanka Visit
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

PM Narendra Modi Receives 22nd International Honour | Here’s The Full List

PM Narendra Modi Receives 22nd International Honour | Here’s The Full List

LSG’s Double Trouble: Captain Rishabh Pant, Digvesh Rathi Face Fines And Penalties In IPL

LSG’s Double Trouble: Captain Rishabh Pant, Digvesh Rathi Face Fines And Penalties In IPL

CSK vs DC IPL 2025: Match Prediction – Who Will Win Today’s Clash?

CSK vs DC IPL 2025: Match Prediction – Who Will Win Today’s Clash?

WATCH: Hardik Pandya’s DRS Blunder Costs MI Loss – Viral Video Shows LSG’s Lucky Escape

WATCH: Hardik Pandya’s DRS Blunder Costs MI Loss – Viral Video Shows LSG’s Lucky Escape

‘We Need Help In Areas Like Technology’: Nihal Abeysinghe NPP General Secretary Expresses What PM Modi’s Visit Means For Sri Lanka

‘We Need Help In Areas Like Technology’: Nihal Abeysinghe NPP General Secretary Expresses What PM...

Entertainment

Massive Crackdown In Empuraan Producer’s Premise, ED Seizes 1.5 Crore Cash

Massive Crackdown In Empuraan Producer’s Premise, ED Seizes 1.5 Crore Cash

Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 Update: Salman Khan Meets V Vijayendra Prasad, Fans Get Hopeful For Long-Waited Comeback

Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 Update: Salman Khan Meets V Vijayendra Prasad, Fans Get Hopeful For Long-Waited

Who Is Russell Brand? British Comedian Charged With Multiple Sex Offences

Who Is Russell Brand? British Comedian Charged With Multiple Sex Offences

Vani Rani Tamil Serial Actor Ravikumar Menon Dies In Chennai; Leaves Behind A Rich Legacy In Film And TV

Vani Rani Tamil Serial Actor Ravikumar Menon Dies In Chennai; Leaves Behind A Rich Legacy

Dhanush’s ‘Idli Kadai’ Gets New Release Date: Set For October 1 Theatrical Premiere

Dhanush’s ‘Idli Kadai’ Gets New Release Date: Set For October 1 Theatrical Premiere

Lifestyle

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank Ideas

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank

Are April Fools’ Day Babies Actually Fools? Debunking Popular Myths

Are April Fools’ Day Babies Actually Fools? Debunking Popular Myths

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting

Royalty, Legends And Lost Mysteries: What Lies Beneath The Sand Of Rajasthan?

Royalty, Legends And Lost Mysteries: What Lies Beneath The Sand Of Rajasthan?

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture And Heritage

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture