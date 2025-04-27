Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, April 27, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Sports»
  • IPL 2025: Here’s Why Jasprit Bumrah Isn’t In Mumbai Indians’ Playing XI vs LSG Today

IPL 2025: Here’s Why Jasprit Bumrah Isn’t In Mumbai Indians’ Playing XI vs LSG Today

Having only recently returned from a serious back injury sustained during India’s tour of Australia in January, Bumrah has been slowly working his way back to full rhythm.

IPL 2025: Here’s Why Jasprit Bumrah Isn’t In Mumbai Indians’ Playing XI vs LSG Today

IPL 2025: Here's Why Jasprit Bumrah Isn't in Mumbai Indians' Playing XI vs LSG Today


In a surprising move, senior pacer Jasprit Bumrah was left out of Mumbai Indians’ (MI) playing XI for their IPL 2025 face-off against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, April 27.

Although not in the starting eleven, Bumrah has been named among MI’s Impact Players, suggesting he could be brought in during the second innings.

No Injury Worries, Just Strategic Choices

Skipper Hardik Pandya did not indicate any fitness concerns regarding Bumrah at the toss. This hints that the decision might simply be a tactical one, possibly involving Bumrah being introduced later as an Impact Player for a batter.

Having only recently returned from a serious back injury sustained during India’s tour of Australia in January, Bumrah has been slowly working his way back to full rhythm.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

He missed the first four games of this IPL season due to his rehabilitation and hasn’t quite looked his best since returning to action.

Many expected MI to carefully manage his workload throughout the season. For this particular match, however, it appears MI have opted for the cushion of an extra batter instead.

Hardik Pandya Talks Strategy at the Toss

During the toss, Pandya spoke about MI’s plans for the game and the changes to the lineup.

“We were planning to bowl, but looking at the heat – we don’t mind batting as well. It’s about adapting and not think too much about the heat,” Pandya said.

He also highlighted the special occasion, adding, “ESA game has always been very special, the initiative by Ambani has been very special and it gives us added motivation, let’s give them (the children) a good show.”

Addressing MI’s overall mindset, Pandya emphasized the importance of every match.

“The momentum always helps, but in IPL every game matters and do the right things. 2 changes. Karn Sharma comes in for Mitch Santner. Corbin Bosch makes his debut as well, Puthur misses out,” he added.

The updated MI Playing XI features: Ryan Rickelton (WK), Rohit Sharma, Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (C), Naman Dhir, Corbin Bosch, Trent Boult, Deepak Chahar, and Karn Sharma.
Impact Subs: Jasprit Bumrah, Raj Bawa, Satyanarayana Raju, Robin Minz, Reece Topley.

Expect Bumrah to Bowl in the Second Innings

Unless Mumbai Indians face a disastrous batting collapse and are forced to use Robin Minz early, it would be quite unexpected if Bumrah isn’t utilized to bowl in the second half.

Meanwhile, Lucknow Super Giants also made a change to their lineup, with Mayank Yadav replacing Shardul Thakur.

ALSO READ: Will MS Dhoni Don The Yellow Jersey In 2026? Ex-CSK Star Suresh Raina Drops Major Hint

 

Filed under

ipl Jasprit Bumrah Mumbai Indians

newsx

Super-Earths More Common Than Expected, New Study Reveals Using KMTNet Discovery
newsx

Karnataka Minister Sparks Outrage Over Pahalgam Attack Comments: Survivors’ Accounts Questioned
newsx

IPL 2025: Here’s Why Jasprit Bumrah Isn’t In Mumbai Indians’ Playing XI vs LSG Today
newsx

Kiara Advani’s Shakti Shalini Pushed Back: Maddock Horror-Comedy Universe Faces Setback
Massive Fire Erupts Near

Massive Fire Erupts Near ITO Area In Delhi; No Casualties Reported
newsx

Will MS Dhoni Don The Yellow Jersey In 2026? Ex-CSK Star Suresh Raina Drops Major...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Super-Earths More Common Than Expected, New Study Reveals Using KMTNet Discovery

Super-Earths More Common Than Expected, New Study Reveals Using KMTNet Discovery

Karnataka Minister Sparks Outrage Over Pahalgam Attack Comments: Survivors’ Accounts Questioned

Karnataka Minister Sparks Outrage Over Pahalgam Attack Comments: Survivors’ Accounts Questioned

Kiara Advani’s Shakti Shalini Pushed Back: Maddock Horror-Comedy Universe Faces Setback

Kiara Advani’s Shakti Shalini Pushed Back: Maddock Horror-Comedy Universe Faces Setback

Massive Fire Erupts Near ITO Area In Delhi; No Casualties Reported

Massive Fire Erupts Near ITO Area In Delhi; No Casualties Reported

Will MS Dhoni Don The Yellow Jersey In 2026? Ex-CSK Star Suresh Raina Drops Major Hint

Will MS Dhoni Don The Yellow Jersey In 2026? Ex-CSK Star Suresh Raina Drops Major...

Entertainment

Kiara Advani’s Shakti Shalini Pushed Back: Maddock Horror-Comedy Universe Faces Setback

Kiara Advani’s Shakti Shalini Pushed Back: Maddock Horror-Comedy Universe Faces Setback

How Much Is Suriya Charging To Work With Venky Atluri For His Next Big Project?

How Much Is Suriya Charging To Work With Venky Atluri For His Next Big Project?

Battle Heats Up For The Lead Role Between Ananya Panday And Sreeleela For Sidharth Malhotra’s Next- Who Will The Makers Choose?

Battle Heats Up For The Lead Role Between Ananya Panday And Sreeleela For Sidharth Malhotra’s

Who Was Misha Agrawal And How Did The Content Creator Die Just Two Days Before Her 25th Birthday?

Who Was Misha Agrawal And How Did The Content Creator Die Just Two Days Before

Here’s Why Delhi Court Ordered AR Rahman And Ponniyin Selvan 2 Team To Deposit ₹2 Crore

Here’s Why Delhi Court Ordered AR Rahman And Ponniyin Selvan 2 Team To Deposit ₹2

Lifestyle

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After