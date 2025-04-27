IPL 2025: Here’s Why Jasprit Bumrah Isn’t In Mumbai Indians’ Playing XI vs LSG Today

Having only recently returned from a serious back injury sustained during India’s tour of Australia in January, Bumrah has been slowly working his way back to full rhythm.

In a surprising move, senior pacer Jasprit Bumrah was left out of Mumbai Indians’ (MI) playing XI for their IPL 2025 face-off against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, April 27.

Although not in the starting eleven, Bumrah has been named among MI’s Impact Players, suggesting he could be brought in during the second innings.

No Injury Worries, Just Strategic Choices

Skipper Hardik Pandya did not indicate any fitness concerns regarding Bumrah at the toss. This hints that the decision might simply be a tactical one, possibly involving Bumrah being introduced later as an Impact Player for a batter.

Having only recently returned from a serious back injury sustained during India’s tour of Australia in January, Bumrah has been slowly working his way back to full rhythm.

He missed the first four games of this IPL season due to his rehabilitation and hasn’t quite looked his best since returning to action.

Many expected MI to carefully manage his workload throughout the season. For this particular match, however, it appears MI have opted for the cushion of an extra batter instead.

Hardik Pandya Talks Strategy at the Toss

During the toss, Pandya spoke about MI’s plans for the game and the changes to the lineup.

“We were planning to bowl, but looking at the heat – we don’t mind batting as well. It’s about adapting and not think too much about the heat,” Pandya said.

He also highlighted the special occasion, adding, “ESA game has always been very special, the initiative by Ambani has been very special and it gives us added motivation, let’s give them (the children) a good show.”

Addressing MI’s overall mindset, Pandya emphasized the importance of every match.

“The momentum always helps, but in IPL every game matters and do the right things. 2 changes. Karn Sharma comes in for Mitch Santner. Corbin Bosch makes his debut as well, Puthur misses out,” he added.

The updated MI Playing XI features: Ryan Rickelton (WK), Rohit Sharma, Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (C), Naman Dhir, Corbin Bosch, Trent Boult, Deepak Chahar, and Karn Sharma.

Impact Subs: Jasprit Bumrah, Raj Bawa, Satyanarayana Raju, Robin Minz, Reece Topley.

Expect Bumrah to Bowl in the Second Innings

Unless Mumbai Indians face a disastrous batting collapse and are forced to use Robin Minz early, it would be quite unexpected if Bumrah isn’t utilized to bowl in the second half.

Meanwhile, Lucknow Super Giants also made a change to their lineup, with Mayank Yadav replacing Shardul Thakur.

