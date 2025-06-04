IPL 2025: How Much Money Will Virat Kohli Get After RCB’s Maiden Title Win? The Shocking Amount Will Put Other Players To Shame

Beyond his salary and potential bonuses, Kohli's earnings are further bolstered by substantial brand endorsements and business ventures, contributing to his estimated net worth of ₹1,050 crore.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) finally ended their long-standing IPL title drought by clinching their first-ever championship on Tuesday. In a thrilling final held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, RCB edged past Punjab Kings (PBKS) by six runs to lift the IPL 2025 trophy.

Krunal Pandya was declared the Player of the Match for his exceptional bowling performance, which helped RCB successfully defend a competitive total of 191 runs. With the stadium packed to capacity, the pressure was intense, but RCB held their nerve in the final overs to seal the win.

RAW EMOTIONS OF RCB PLAYERS 🥺❤️ pic.twitter.com/hmcFegaCNM — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) June 3, 2025 Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Batting first, RCB posted 191 runs thanks in part to a solid 43-run knock from Virat Kohli. PBKS had won the toss and opted to field, but Kohli’s calm and calculated innings gave RCB a strong foundation. His performance played a crucial role in setting the tone for the final.

Chasing 192, Punjab Kings came out swinging. Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, and Josh Inglis delivered early fireworks with the bat. However, Krunal Pandya’s tight bowling in the middle overs brought the momentum back to RCB, eventually leading to PBKS falling short by just six runs.

As the final over concluded and RCB sealed the victory, the entire team and support staff ran onto the field in jubilation. An emotional Virat Kohli was seen in tears, overcome with joy after years of waiting. RCB captain Rajat Patidar dedicated the win to Kohli and to the loyal fan base that had supported the team for 18 long seasons.

How much money will Virat Kohli get after RCB’s maiden title win?

Virat Kohli, the iconic face of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), earned a record-breaking ₹21 crore as his salary for the IPL 2025 season, making him the highest-paid player in the league’s history.

Following RCB’s historic maiden IPL title win, the team was awarded ₹20 crore in prize money. While the exact distribution of this prize money among players and staff hasn’t been publicly disclosed, it’s customary for teams to allocate a portion of the winnings to players as bonuses. Given Kohli’s pivotal role and longstanding commitment to RCB, it’s plausible he received a significant share of this bonus pool.

Beyond his salary and potential bonuses, Kohli’s earnings are further bolstered by substantial brand endorsements and business ventures, contributing to his estimated net worth of ₹1,050 crore.

In summary, while Kohli’s confirmed earnings from IPL 2025 include his ₹21 crore salary, the total amount he received, factoring in bonuses and endorsements, is likely considerably higher

Enough to make mature man cry pic.twitter.com/HWB1cfn1PG — Shauryx (@Kohli_Devotee) June 3, 2025

IPL 2025 Prize Money: RCB Takes Home Rs. 20 Crore

Along with the trophy, RCB received a hefty reward of Rs. 20 crore as the IPL 2025 champions. PBKS, the runners-up, walked away with Rs. 12.5 crore. Mumbai Indians (MI), who finished third after their loss in Qualifier 2, earned Rs. 7 crore, while Gujarat Titans (GT), who exited after the Eliminator, received Rs. 6.5 crore.

Top Individual Awards from IPL 2025

Several standout performers were recognized with individual accolades:

Most Valuable Player of the Season: Suryakumar Yadav (MI) – Rs. 10 lakh

Orange Cap (Top Run-Scorer): Sai Sudharsan (GT) – Rs. 10 lakh

Purple Cap (Top Wicket-Taker): Prasidh Krishna (GT) – Rs. 10 lakh

Best Catch of the Season: Kamindu Mendis (RCB) – Rs. 10 lakh

Emerging Player of the Season: Sai Sudharsan – Rs. 10 lakh

Super Striker of the Season (Most Sixes): Vaibhav Suryavanshi (RR) – Rs. 10 lakh

Fantasy Player of the Season: Sai Sudharsan – Rs. 10 lakh

Notably, Gujarat Titans’ Sai Sudharsan was the biggest individual winner of the night. He not only claimed the Orange Cap but was also named the Emerging Player and Fantasy Player of the Season, earning a total of Rs. 30 lakh in prize money.