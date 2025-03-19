Home
Thursday, March 20, 2025
Live Tv
  • IPL 2025: Inaugural Ceremony Date, Time, How To Buy Tickets, All You Need To Know

IPL 2025: Inaugural Ceremony Date, Time, How To Buy Tickets, All You Need To Know

Cricket fans are in for a spectacular treat as the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 gears up for a grand opening ceremony on March 22 at the iconic Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

IPL 2025: Inaugural Ceremony Date, Time, How To Buy Tickets, All You Need To Know


Cricket fans are in for a spectacular treat as the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 gears up for a grand opening ceremony on March 22 at the iconic Eden Gardens, Kolkata. This much-awaited event will blend cricket with entertainment, featuring performances by Bollywood’s biggest stars and renowned musicians.

Star-Studded Performances Lined Up

The opening ceremony will showcase electrifying acts by:

  • Varun Dhawan – High-energy dance routines
  • Shraddha Kapoor – Bollywood-style performance
  • Arijit Singh – Soul-stirring live music
  • Disha Patani – Power-packed dance sequences
  • Shreya Ghoshal – Melodious Bollywood hits
  • Karan Aujla – Punjabi music sensation

When & Where is the IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony?

  • Date: March 22, 2025
  • Time: 6:00 PM IST
  • Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata
  • First Match: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at 7:30 PM IST

How to Get IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony Tickets?

Ticket Prices & Categories

  • General Entry: Starting from ₹3,000
  • Premium Seating: Up to ₹30,000 (subject to availability)

Where to Buy Tickets?

To ensure authenticity, purchase tickets from:

  • BookMyShow
  • Paytm Insider
  • Official IPL website (IPLT20.com)
  • TicketGenie

Steps to Book Tickets Online

  1. Visit an official ticketing platform.
  2. Search for the first IPL match (KKR vs RCB) featuring the opening ceremony.
  3. Select your preferred seating category.
  4. Enter personal details for booking confirmation.
  5. Complete payment via debit/credit card, UPI, or net banking.
  6. Receive an email and SMS confirmation with ticket details.

Offline Ticket Purchase

Fans can also buy tickets at the Eden Gardens stadium box office a few days before the event.

How to Watch the IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony Live?

For those unable to attend in person, the ceremony will be broadcast live on:

  • Star Sports Network (TV)
  • JioCinema (Live Streaming)

How to Stream Online?

  • Download the JioCinema app or visit the website.
  • Ensure you have an active Jio plan or subscription (starting from ₹299).
  • Tune in at 6:00 PM IST on March 22, 2025 to watch the live event.

Filed under

Inaugural Ceremony IPL 2025

newsx

