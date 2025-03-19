IPL 2025: Inaugural Ceremony Date, Time, How To Buy Tickets, All You Need To Know

Cricket fans are in for a spectacular treat as the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 gears up for a grand opening ceremony on March 22 at the iconic Eden Gardens, Kolkata. This much-awaited event will blend cricket with entertainment, featuring performances by Bollywood’s biggest stars and renowned musicians.
Star-Studded Performances Lined Up
The opening ceremony will showcase electrifying acts by:
- Varun Dhawan – High-energy dance routines
- Shraddha Kapoor – Bollywood-style performance
- Arijit Singh – Soul-stirring live music
- Disha Patani – Power-packed dance sequences
- Shreya Ghoshal – Melodious Bollywood hits
- Karan Aujla – Punjabi music sensation
When & Where is the IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony?
- Date: March 22, 2025
- Time: 6:00 PM IST
- Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata
- First Match: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at 7:30 PM IST
How to Get IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony Tickets?
Ticket Prices & Categories
- General Entry: Starting from ₹3,000
- Premium Seating: Up to ₹30,000 (subject to availability)
Where to Buy Tickets?
To ensure authenticity, purchase tickets from:
- BookMyShow
- Paytm Insider
- Official IPL website (IPLT20.com)
- TicketGenie
Steps to Book Tickets Online
- Visit an official ticketing platform.
- Search for the first IPL match (KKR vs RCB) featuring the opening ceremony.
- Select your preferred seating category.
- Enter personal details for booking confirmation.
- Complete payment via debit/credit card, UPI, or net banking.
- Receive an email and SMS confirmation with ticket details.
Offline Ticket Purchase
Fans can also buy tickets at the Eden Gardens stadium box office a few days before the event.
How to Watch the IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony Live?
For those unable to attend in person, the ceremony will be broadcast live on:
- Star Sports Network (TV)
- JioCinema (Live Streaming)
How to Stream Online?
- Download the JioCinema app or visit the website.
- Ensure you have an active Jio plan or subscription (starting from ₹299).
- Tune in at 6:00 PM IST on March 22, 2025 to watch the live event.
