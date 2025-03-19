IPL 2025: Inaugural Ceremony Date, Time, How To Buy Tickets, All You Need To Know

Cricket fans are in for a spectacular treat as the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 gears up for a grand opening ceremony on March 22 at the iconic Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

Cricket fans are in for a spectacular treat as the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 gears up for a grand opening ceremony on March 22 at the iconic Eden Gardens, Kolkata. This much-awaited event will blend cricket with entertainment, featuring performances by Bollywood’s biggest stars and renowned musicians.

Star-Studded Performances Lined Up

The opening ceremony will showcase electrifying acts by:

Varun Dhawan – High-energy dance routines

Shraddha Kapoor – Bollywood-style performance

Arijit Singh – Soul-stirring live music

Disha Patani – Power-packed dance sequences

Shreya Ghoshal – Melodious Bollywood hits

Karan Aujla – Punjabi music sensation

When & Where is the IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony?

Date: March 22, 2025

Time: 6:00 PM IST

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

First Match: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at 7:30 PM IST

How to Get IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony Tickets?

Ticket Prices & Categories

General Entry: Starting from ₹3,000

Premium Seating: Up to ₹30,000 (subject to availability)

Where to Buy Tickets?

To ensure authenticity, purchase tickets from:

BookMyShow

Paytm Insider

Official IPL website (IPLT20.com)

TicketGenie

Steps to Book Tickets Online

Visit an official ticketing platform. Search for the first IPL match (KKR vs RCB) featuring the opening ceremony. Select your preferred seating category. Enter personal details for booking confirmation. Complete payment via debit/credit card, UPI, or net banking. Receive an email and SMS confirmation with ticket details.

Offline Ticket Purchase

Fans can also buy tickets at the Eden Gardens stadium box office a few days before the event.

How to Watch the IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony Live?

For those unable to attend in person, the ceremony will be broadcast live on:

Star Sports Network (TV)

JioCinema (Live Streaming)

How to Stream Online?

Download the JioCinema app or visit the website.

Ensure you have an active Jio plan or subscription (starting from ₹299).

Tune in at 6:00 PM IST on March 22, 2025 to watch the live event.

