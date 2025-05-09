Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, May 9, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Sports»
  • IPL 2025 Indefinitely Suspended: How India-Pakistan Tensions Impact Cricket

IPL 2025 Indefinitely Suspended: How India-Pakistan Tensions Impact Cricket

For now, cricket takes a backseat to national security concerns. The BCCI has not released further details but is expected to hold a press briefing later this week.

IPL 2025 Indefinitely Suspended: How India-Pakistan Tensions Impact Cricket

IPL 2025 Indefinitely Suspended: How India-Pakistan Tensions Impact Cricket


In a dramatic turn of events, the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 has been indefinitely suspended by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The suspension follows rising tensions between India and Pakistan that have begun to affect domestic sports.

The tipping point came when the Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals match was called off, sparking immediate concern across the cricketing world.

Security Concerns Reach Critical Level

Pakistan’s recent attacks along the border and India’s strong military response have heightened the already fragile situation.

During the turmoil, Dharamsala Stadium experienced a complete blackout. Spectators were swiftly evacuated as the situation deteriorated.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

IPL Chairman Arun Dhumal was spotted inside the stadium, urging everyone to exit immediately for their safety.

“There were reports that a special train was organised for the players to take them out of the area with immediate effect.”

Cricket in the Crossfire

The IPL has historically been a unifying event, drawing in fans from across the globe. However, with national security now at stake, the BCCI had little choice but to prioritize safety.

This marks one of the rare instances when the IPL—widely seen as a symbol of modern Indian sporting culture—has come to an abrupt halt due to geopolitical unrest.

Uncertain Future for the Tournament

As the situation unfolds, it remains unclear when or if IPL 2025 will resume. Officials are closely monitoring the border conflict, but there’s no official word on a possible restart.

For now, cricket takes a backseat to national security concerns. The BCCI has not released further details but is expected to hold a press briefing later this week.

ALSO READ: Rohit Sharma Praises Indian Armed Forces: ‘Our Warriors Are Standing Tall…’

 

Filed under

BCCI IPL 2025 Operation Sindoor Pahalgam Terror Attack Pakistan

PIB Trolls Pakistan Gover

‘Koi Tarika Hai Bheek Mangne Ka’: PIB Trolls Pakistan Government Over Requesting For More Funds...
Indian Army Repels Pakist

Indian Army Repels Pakistani Drone Attacks Along LoC Using Akash System: Officials
newsx

IPL 2025 Indefinitely Suspended: How India-Pakistan Tensions Impact Cricket
newsx

Rohit Sharma Praises Indian Armed Forces: ‘Our Warriors Are Standing Tall…’
Do Not Panic, Ample Fuel

Do Not Panic, Ample Fuel Stock Available Across India, Says Indian Oil Corporation Amid Tension...
newsx

Fawad Khan Calls Operation Sindoor ‘Shameful’, Rupali Ganguly Hits Back: ‘You Working in India Was...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

‘Koi Tarika Hai Bheek Mangne Ka’: PIB Trolls Pakistan Government Over Requesting For More Funds From IMF

‘Koi Tarika Hai Bheek Mangne Ka’: PIB Trolls Pakistan Government Over Requesting For More Funds...

Indian Army Repels Pakistani Drone Attacks Along LoC Using Akash System: Officials

Indian Army Repels Pakistani Drone Attacks Along LoC Using Akash System: Officials

Rohit Sharma Praises Indian Armed Forces: ‘Our Warriors Are Standing Tall…’

Rohit Sharma Praises Indian Armed Forces: ‘Our Warriors Are Standing Tall…’

Do Not Panic, Ample Fuel Stock Available Across India, Says Indian Oil Corporation Amid Tension In The Country

Do Not Panic, Ample Fuel Stock Available Across India, Says Indian Oil Corporation Amid Tension...

Fawad Khan Calls Operation Sindoor ‘Shameful’, Rupali Ganguly Hits Back: ‘You Working in India Was Shameful’

Fawad Khan Calls Operation Sindoor ‘Shameful’, Rupali Ganguly Hits Back: ‘You Working in India Was...

Entertainment

Fawad Khan Calls Operation Sindoor ‘Shameful’, Rupali Ganguly Hits Back: ‘You Working in India Was Shameful’

Fawad Khan Calls Operation Sindoor ‘Shameful’, Rupali Ganguly Hits Back: ‘You Working in India Was

My Utmost Respect To Armed Forces, Says Samay Raina As He Reveals How His Father Called Him One Last Time

My Utmost Respect To Armed Forces, Says Samay Raina As He Reveals How His Father

Is Bollywood Rushing To Register ‘Operation Sindoor’ After Pahalgam Attack Response?

Is Bollywood Rushing To Register ‘Operation Sindoor’ After Pahalgam Attack Response?

Adnan Sami Slams Pakistani Troll With Savage Reply Over Operation Sindoor Post

Adnan Sami Slams Pakistani Troll With Savage Reply Over Operation Sindoor Post

Watch: Did Anushka Sharma Ignore Virat Kohli During First Date Night Post Avneet Kaur Controversy? Actress Refuses To Take Cricketer’s Hand

Watch: Did Anushka Sharma Ignore Virat Kohli During First Date Night Post Avneet Kaur Controversy?

Lifestyle

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media