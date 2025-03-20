IPL 2025: Is MS Dhoni’s IPL Career Ending? Former CSK Teammate Predicts Retirement

With the excitement of IPL 2025 building up, cricket fans might once again witness glimpses of MS Dhoni’s brilliance on the field. The Chennai Super Kings icon, now 43, has been gearing up for the season.

With the excitement of IPL 2025 building up, cricket fans might once again witness glimpses of MS Dhoni’s brilliance on the field. The Chennai Super Kings icon, now 43, has been gearing up for the season, showcasing his sharp skills during net sessions. Former India batter and Dhoni’s ex-CSK teammate, Robin Uthappa, believes that the veteran wicketkeeper-batter will likely take up a finishing role, batting at No. 7 or No. 8, making the most of limited deliveries.

Dhoni’s recent practice sessions have given fans plenty to cheer about. During a Chennai Super Kings net session, the legendary player smashed a helicopter shot off Matheesha Pathirana’s toe-crushing yorker, sending the ball soaring over the bowler’s head. His fitness and hand speed remain a talking point, adding fuel to speculations about his future in the league.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The Dhoni Retirement Question

As discussions around his potential retirement intensify, Uthappa refrained from making a definitive prediction about Dhoni’s future in the IPL. He acknowledged Dhoni’s unwavering passion for the game and his unparalleled wicketkeeping skills, suggesting that the veteran cricketer may not be ready to call it quits just yet.

“As far as Mahi is concerned, I think we will get to see glimpses of his brilliance because I have a feeling that he might bat at number 7 or number 8. Very much like last year, and we will see him bat between 12 and 20 balls through the season,” Uthappa remarked.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“I don’t think the passion ever dies. MS’ love for the game has not dwindled at all. I think his passion for the game keeps him going. At 43, I think he’s got the fastest hands in the world as a wicketkeeper.

“And if you’ve got those skills and if you’ve got the passion to keep going, I don’t think anything should stop you. I won’t be surprised if he retires at the end of the season. But I won’t be surprised if he even goes on to play for another four seasons after this,” he added while addressing the media ahead of IPL 2025.

Big Season Ahead for Kohli, Rohit, and New Captains

IPL 2025 also marks the return of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to the T20 format after their T20 World Cup triumph in 2024. Uthappa expressed confidence that both star batters would deliver outstanding performances this season.

“I don’t think they’ll have even an iota of issues to come out there and smash the living daylights out of bowlers. Virat has really come through in good form. He’s familiar with conditions in Bangalore that he’s always going to thrive there,” Uthappa stated.

“In the recent past, Rohit hasn’t lived up to his potential as the incredibly dynamic batter that he is in the IPL. But it looks like everything is going his way at this point in time. So, I wouldn’t put it past him to have one of his best seasons in the IPL,” he added.

Meanwhile, IPL 2025 will see new captains leading Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, with Axar Patel and Rajat Patidar stepping into leadership roles. Uthappa acknowledged the challenge ahead for both players but remained optimistic about their ability to adapt.

“Axar will be in a little bit better stead because even with the new-ish side, there’s still a lot of familiar faces. With Rajat also, it’s a similar situation. But Rajat will have to contend with the superstardom of Kohli within that side. So, he can lean on Kohli’s captaincy skills a lot. Rajat is in a unique position to be able to take RCB forward.

“Rajat being there at the helm right now, he will have to figure out his mode of leadership. He has done fairly well with leadership in domestic cricket,” he said.

With high-scoring venues like Delhi and Bangalore, Uthappa emphasized the importance of strategic bowling management for both Axar and Patidar.

“The challenges would be home conditions. How do you win in home conditions? Especially both in similar venues like Delhi and in Bangalore — small grounds, high-scoring grounds, no real home advantage.

“So, they’ll have to figure out a solution for that as leaders. For me, I think that would be one of the biggest challenges that they would face,” he concluded.

With the season just around the corner, the anticipation around Dhoni’s future, Kohli and Rohit’s comeback, and the performance of new captains is at an all-time high. Will this be Dhoni’s last dance, or does the legend have more in store for fans? The answer will unfold as IPL 2025 gets underway.

ALSO READ: Here’s Why AB de Villiers Wants Virat Kohli To Be The Captain Of RCB In IPL 2025