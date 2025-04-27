IPL 2025: Jasprit Bumrah Breaks His Idol Lasith Malinga’s Record For MI

Although he couldn’t take any wickets in his comeback game, Bumrah didn’t have to wait too long to reclaim his magic and make history for his team.

Jasprit Bumrah etched his name in Mumbai Indians’ history on Sunday (April 27) by overtaking Lasith Malinga to become the franchise’s highest wicket-taker in IPL history. In the high-scoring match against Lucknow Super Giants at Wankhede Stadium, Bumrah bowled the third over during LSG’s 216-run chase and struck gold on the fourth ball.

The South African T20I skipper Aiden Markram attempted to clear the ropes but was caught by Naman Dhir, departing for just 9 runs off 11 balls. With this dismissal, Bumrah secured his 171st IPL wicket for MI, surpassing Malinga’s long-standing record of 170 wickets.

Bumrah Creates New Milestone for Mumbai Indians

Lasith Malinga, the Sri Lankan legend, had picked up 170 wickets for MI across 122 matches during his decade-long tenure in the league. Bumrah, now with 171 wickets from 139 games, has managed to break the record while playing fewer matches compared to his idol.

Here’s a quick look at the top wicket-takers for Mumbai Indians:

Jasprit Bumrah – 171*

Lasith Malinga – 170

Harbhajan Singh – 127

Mitchell McClenaghan – 71

Kieron Pollard – 69

Hardik Pandya – 65

Krunal Pandya – 51

Trent Boult – 48

Rahul Chahar – 41

Munaf Patel – 40

Despite this incredible feat, the overall IPL record for most wickets taken for a single franchise still belongs to Sunil Narine. Since 2012, Narine has taken 187 wickets for Kolkata Knight Riders.

Most wickets for one team in IPL history:

Sunil Narine (KKR) – 187

Jasprit Bumrah (MI) – 171*

Lasith Malinga (MI) – 170

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (SRH) – 157

Dwayne Bravo (CSK) – 140

Ravindra Jadeja (CSK) – 139

Yuzvendra Chahal (RCB) – 139

Harbhajan Singh (MI) – 127

Andre Russell (KKR) – 121

Amit Mishra (DC) – 106

A Memorable Journey That Started in 2013

Bumrah’s IPL journey began back in 2013 when he made his debut against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at M Chinnaswamy Stadium. In his very first game, he made a significant impact by picking up 3 wickets for 32 runs in four overs, including the prized scalp of Virat Kohli, whom he trapped leg-before.

Since then, Bumrah has been a cornerstone of Mumbai Indians’ bowling attack, evolving into one of the most reliable fast bowlers in the world.

Overcoming Injury to Rewrite History

In IPL 2025, Bumrah faced a minor setback early on, missing the first four matches due to a lower back injury. He marked his return in MI’s fifth match of the season against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Wankhede.

Although he couldn’t take any wickets in his comeback game, Bumrah didn’t have to wait too long to reclaim his magic and make history for his team.

Bumrah also holds the joint record for most five-wicket hauls in IPL history, highlighting his knack for delivering extraordinary performances when it matters the most.

