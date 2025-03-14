Home
Friday, March 14, 2025
Live Tv
  IPL 2025: Jasprit Bumrah Injury Update – Mumbai Indians Pacer Likely To Miss Initial Matches

Mumbai Indians (MI) are bracing for a challenging start to their IPL 2025 campaign, as star pacer Jasprit Bumrah is expected to sit out the initial matches due to a lingering back injury.

IPL 2025: Jasprit Bumrah Injury Update - Mumbai Indians Pacer Likely to Miss Initial Matches


Mumbai Indians (MI) are bracing for a challenging start to their IPL 2025 campaign, as star pacer Jasprit Bumrah is expected to sit out the initial matches due to a lingering back injury.

The speedster, who sustained a stress-related back issue during the final Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test in Sydney on January 4, is currently undergoing rehabilitation at the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

While MI would have hoped to start the season with their strike bowler, Bumrah’s return remains uncertain. According to a media report, the pacer is likely to rejoin the squad by early April, provided he clears all medical assessments. However, with MI scheduled to play three matches in March, he could miss a significant chunk of the tournament’s early phase.

This is the first recurrence of Bumrah’s back troubles since he underwent surgery in March 2023. His latest injury not only ruled him out of the Champions Trophy—which India won earlier this month—but also raised fresh concerns over his long-term fitness.

No Clear Timeline for Return as MI Faces Tough Fixtures

Back in January, when India’s squad for the Champions Trophy was announced, chief selector Ajit Agarkar had revealed that Bumrah had been advised to rest for at least five weeks following the Sydney Test.

Initially included in India’s provisional squad, the 30-year-old underwent fresh scans in February but continued to experience discomfort, ultimately forcing him out of the tournament.

At this stage, there is no official confirmation on how many IPL matches Bumrah will miss. MI’s campaign kicks off with two away fixtures—against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Chennai on March 23 and Gujarat Titans (GT) in Ahmedabad on March 29—before they return to Mumbai for their first home match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on March 31. This is followed by clashes against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on April 4 and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on April 7.

Given Bumrah’s unorthodox bowling action, back injuries have been a persistent concern throughout his career. The BCCI medical staff, along with MI’s team management, continue to monitor his workload carefully to avoid further complications.

Shane Bond Expresses Concern Over Bumrah’s Fitness

Former New Zealand pacer and ex-MI bowling coach Shane Bond recently voiced his concerns about Bumrah’s fitness, particularly given that this injury has flared up in the same area where he previously underwent surgery.

Having dealt with his own share of career-threatening back injuries, Bond cautioned that another major setback could put Bumrah’s career at risk.

He also pointed out the dangers of transitioning too quickly from T20 cricket to the longer format, especially with India set to tour England for a five-Test series in June—just a month after the IPL wraps up on May 25. With Bumrah playing a crucial role in India’s red-ball setup, the team management will be keeping a close eye on his recovery timeline.

For now, MI fans and the Indian cricket fraternity will be hoping for a swift return of their pace spearhead, but caution remains the need of the hour.

(With Inputs from ANI)

ALSO READ: Vintage Yuvraj Singh Smashes 7 Sixes Vs Australia Legends In International Masters League Semifinal: Watch Video

 

newsx

