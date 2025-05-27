IPL 2025: Jitesh Sharma Rescues RCB, Old Interview Goes Viral As Rishabh Pant’s Century Goes In Vain

Following his match-winning innings, an old video interview of Jitesh Sharma went viral on social media. In the pre-season chat with CricXtasy, Jitesh had sent a heartfelt message to RCB fans.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) stand-in skipper Jitesh Sharma delivered a stunning performance, smashing an unbeaten 85 off just 33 balls against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Tuesday, May 27.

The must-win encounter was crucial for RCB’s playoff hopes in IPL 2025, and Jitesh rose to the occasion in sensational style.

Jitesh’s Old Interview Resurfaces After Match-Winning Knock

Following his match-winning innings, an old video interview of Jitesh Sharma went viral on social media. In the pre-season chat with CricXtasy, Jitesh had sent a heartfelt message to RCB fans.

“Hi guys. Don’t worry. Jitesh Sharma is here. He will take care of everything,” he confidently said—words that now seem prophetic after his heroic show at the Ekana Stadium.

People make jokes about him, but he knows what he said and did it for RCB. Jitesh Sharma ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Y27iS0LX07 — Craz3 (@believecheeks) May 27, 2025

Match Situation: From Crisis to Command

Jitesh walked in at a tense moment for RCB, as they had lost three early wickets chasing a challenging total. Unfazed, the young wicketkeeper-batter counterattacked with explosive intent, smashing six sixes and eight boundaries to steer the innings back on track.

Thanks to Jitesh’s fireworks, Royal Challengers Bengaluru chased down the mammoth target in just 18.4 overs—registering the highest successful run chase ever at Lucknow’s Ekana Stadium. His innings is already being hailed as one of the standout performances of the IPL 2025 season.

RCB Qualifies for Qualifier 1 Against Punjab Kings

With this crucial win, RCB has booked a place in Qualifier 1 where they will face Punjab Kings. The victory also grants them a playoff advantage—if they lose to PBKS, they’ll still get a second chance by facing the winner of the Eliminator clash between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians.

This was not just a career-best innings for Jitesh Sharma—it was also his first-ever IPL half-century. Bought for ₹11 crore at the IPL 2025 mega-auction after being released by Punjab Kings, Jitesh has now proved his worth both as a finisher and a captain.

With regular skipper Rajat Patidar missing the final league games, Jitesh has stepped up admirably to lead the team. His composed leadership and aggressive batting have made him a central figure in RCB’s journey to the playoffs.