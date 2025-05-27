Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, May 28, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Sports»
  • IPL 2025: Jitesh Sharma Rescues RCB, Old Interview Goes Viral As Rishabh Pant’s Century Goes In Vain

IPL 2025: Jitesh Sharma Rescues RCB, Old Interview Goes Viral As Rishabh Pant’s Century Goes In Vain

Following his match-winning innings, an old video interview of Jitesh Sharma went viral on social media. In the pre-season chat with CricXtasy, Jitesh had sent a heartfelt message to RCB fans.

IPL 2025: Jitesh Sharma Rescues RCB, Old Interview Goes Viral As Rishabh Pant’s Century Goes In Vain

Jitesh Sharma scored 85 not out off 33 balls to rescue RCB


Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) stand-in skipper Jitesh Sharma delivered a stunning performance, smashing an unbeaten 85 off just 33 balls against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Tuesday, May 27.

The must-win encounter was crucial for RCB’s playoff hopes in IPL 2025, and Jitesh rose to the occasion in sensational style.

Jitesh’s Old Interview Resurfaces After Match-Winning Knock

Following his match-winning innings, an old video interview of Jitesh Sharma went viral on social media. In the pre-season chat with CricXtasy, Jitesh had sent a heartfelt message to RCB fans.

“Hi guys. Don’t worry. Jitesh Sharma is here. He will take care of everything,” he confidently said—words that now seem prophetic after his heroic show at the Ekana Stadium.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Match Situation: From Crisis to Command

Jitesh walked in at a tense moment for RCB, as they had lost three early wickets chasing a challenging total. Unfazed, the young wicketkeeper-batter counterattacked with explosive intent, smashing six sixes and eight boundaries to steer the innings back on track.

Thanks to Jitesh’s fireworks, Royal Challengers Bengaluru chased down the mammoth target in just 18.4 overs—registering the highest successful run chase ever at Lucknow’s Ekana Stadium. His innings is already being hailed as one of the standout performances of the IPL 2025 season.

RCB Qualifies for Qualifier 1 Against Punjab Kings

With this crucial win, RCB has booked a place in Qualifier 1 where they will face Punjab Kings. The victory also grants them a playoff advantage—if they lose to PBKS, they’ll still get a second chance by facing the winner of the Eliminator clash between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians.

This was not just a career-best innings for Jitesh Sharma—it was also his first-ever IPL half-century. Bought for ₹11 crore at the IPL 2025 mega-auction after being released by Punjab Kings, Jitesh has now proved his worth both as a finisher and a captain.

With regular skipper Rajat Patidar missing the final league games, Jitesh has stepped up admirably to lead the team. His composed leadership and aggressive batting have made him a central figure in RCB’s journey to the playoffs.

ALSO READ: LSG VS RCB: Rishabh Pant Does A Somersault To Celebrate His 54-Ball 100, Finally Gets One-Word Praise From Sanjiv Goenka

Filed under

IPL 2025 news Jitesh Sharma RCB vs LSG Rishabh Pant

The singer had earlier cl

Woh Baat Pe Ceasefire Ho Chuka Hai, Rahul Vaidya Playfully Addresses Controversy Of Virat Kohli...
Jitesh Sharma scored 85 n

IPL 2025: Jitesh Sharma Rescues RCB, Old Interview Goes Viral As Rishabh Pant’s Century Goes...
Anushka Sharma's Reaction

Anushka Sharma Seen Making Faces After Rishabh Pant’s Century, Actress’ Friend Calls It ‘Stupid’- Watch!
Guanajuato recorded more

Mexico Drug War Horror: 17 Corpses Discovered In Guanajuato Home, Crime Linked to Cartel Violence
Housefull 5 is reportedly

How Much Did Akshay Kumar Charge For Housefull 5? Actor Refuses To Answer During Trailer...
A 21-year-old former flig

21-Year-Old Woman Caught In Sri Lanka For Smuggling 45Kg Of Drug Made From Human Bones,...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Woh Baat Pe Ceasefire Ho Chuka Hai, Rahul Vaidya Playfully Addresses Controversy Of Virat Kohli Blocking Him On Instagram

Woh Baat Pe Ceasefire Ho Chuka Hai, Rahul Vaidya Playfully Addresses Controversy Of Virat Kohli...

Anushka Sharma Seen Making Faces After Rishabh Pant’s Century, Actress’ Friend Calls It ‘Stupid’- Watch!

Anushka Sharma Seen Making Faces After Rishabh Pant’s Century, Actress’ Friend Calls It ‘Stupid’- Watch!

Mexico Drug War Horror: 17 Corpses Discovered In Guanajuato Home, Crime Linked to Cartel Violence

Mexico Drug War Horror: 17 Corpses Discovered In Guanajuato Home, Crime Linked to Cartel Violence

How Much Did Akshay Kumar Charge For Housefull 5? Actor Refuses To Answer During Trailer Launch- Watch!

How Much Did Akshay Kumar Charge For Housefull 5? Actor Refuses To Answer During Trailer...

21-Year-Old Woman Caught In Sri Lanka For Smuggling 45Kg Of Drug Made From Human Bones, Faces Up To 25 Years In Jail

21-Year-Old Woman Caught In Sri Lanka For Smuggling 45Kg Of Drug Made From Human Bones,...

Entertainment

Woh Baat Pe Ceasefire Ho Chuka Hai, Rahul Vaidya Playfully Addresses Controversy Of Virat Kohli Blocking Him On Instagram

Woh Baat Pe Ceasefire Ho Chuka Hai, Rahul Vaidya Playfully Addresses Controversy Of Virat Kohli

How Much Did Akshay Kumar Charge For Housefull 5? Actor Refuses To Answer During Trailer Launch- Watch!

How Much Did Akshay Kumar Charge For Housefull 5? Actor Refuses To Answer During Trailer

Your Language (Kannada) Was Born Out Of Tamil, Kamal Haasan Faces Heat After Controversial Statement, Triggers Protests

Your Language (Kannada) Was Born Out Of Tamil, Kamal Haasan Faces Heat After Controversial Statement,

Harry Potter TV Series: HBO Unveils The New Faces Of Harry, Ron, And Hermione

Harry Potter TV Series: HBO Unveils The New Faces Of Harry, Ron, And Hermione

Watch: Shakira Falls On Stage, Keeps Rocking Like Nothing Happened

Watch: Shakira Falls On Stage, Keeps Rocking Like Nothing Happened

Lifestyle

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

What’s Inside Cyber Brothel? From AI Model Girls To VR Sex, All One Can Experience In Sex Driven Technology

What’s Inside Cyber Brothel? From AI Model Girls To VR Sex, All One Can Experience

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You Love The Himalayas

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You

Skip The Hassle: Check Out Top Easy Visa Destinations For Indian Travellers This Summer

Skip The Hassle: Check Out Top Easy Visa Destinations For Indian Travellers This Summer