IPL 2025: Josh Hazlewood Slams RCB’s Slow Learning Curve After PBKS Defeat

Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s seasoned pacer Josh Hazlewood expressed disappointment over his team’s repeated failures at home, blaming it on a combination of an unusual pitch and an inability to adapt quickly enough.

RCB went down to Punjab Kings by five wickets in a rain-curtailed 14-over contest at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Friday night. The defeat marked their third straight loss at home, following earlier setbacks against Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals.

Pitch Talk and Powerplay Setbacks

Hazlewood pointed out that the surface in Bengaluru hasn’t been playing the way it traditionally does.

“Yeah, I think it’s not a typical Chinnaswamy wicket. Obviously the bounce has always been there, but it’s in past years, it’s probably been more consistent,” he said after the match.

His comments echo what RCB mentor Dinesh Karthik had mentioned earlier about wanting a discussion with the pitch curator post the Delhi defeat.

The Australian seamer also highlighted how RCB failed to make early inroads with the bat.

“Yeah, it’s obviously three (defeats) in a row now at home. It’s just we’ve probably been a bit slow on the learnings from the first two games and didn’t put that into practice as well as we could have, probably in those first probably six to eight overs, obviously, with the score the way it was,” Hazlewood added.

Looking for Answers and Improvement

Despite the string of losses, Hazlewood remained optimistic and assured that the team would introspect deeply.

“But we’ll dive into this game and, you know, probably more so when we get back to Bangalore and really go through in detail and with a fine tooth comb and come up with a few ideas of where we can learn and improve.”

He noted a silver lining in the team’s bowling department.

“I think the bowling definitely improved from the last two outings. So sort of we’re slowly getting there, but probably not quick enough.”

The pacer also advised his team’s batters to assess conditions better before attempting aggressive shots.

“So, maybe, it might be a case of pulling back a touch and giving yourself a little bit of time. I know in the first two games we lost here it was a batter on the other team going big and getting a partnership and scoring big late in the game.

“So if we can have our top five, top six doing the batting for the 20 overs, I think that’ll go a long way to helping us win,” he explained.

Brar Praises Wadhera’s Calm Finishing

On the winning side, Punjab Kings spinner Harpreet Brar had high praise for teammate Nehal Wadhera, who anchored a slightly tricky chase with maturity.

Wadhera’s composed 33 not out off 19 deliveries helped PBKS cross the line after they were briefly unsettled at 53 for four while chasing just 96.

“Nehal is a very good player. He has been playing in the IPL for the last 2-3 years. He does well domestically as well. Recently, when we won the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, he played very well in the knockouts. As a senior, I feel very proud,” Brar said.

Brar had a memorable outing himself, picking up two wickets in two balls in the 12th over—removing Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Yash Dayal.

Despite it being his first appearance this season, Brar said he was mentally prepared for any role.

“In small matches, you have to be on your toes. You can get an over anytime. I was ready. It was my first game of the season. I didn’t know that I would bowl in the last over,” he shared.

