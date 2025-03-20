However, since the IPL operates under its own set of regulations, separate from the ICC's jurisdiction, the possibility of lifting the restriction is now under discussion.

IPL 2025 Just Got A Whole Lot More Interesting! BCCI's Rule Change Plan You Need To Know

In a potential game-changing decision, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is considering revoking the ban on applying saliva to the ball in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL), set to begin on March 22. The issue has been extensively deliberated within the BCCI and will be presented to all IPL team captains during a meeting in Mumbai on Thursday.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) initially prohibited the use of saliva to shine the ball as a health precaution during the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2022, the ICC made this ban permanent. Following suit, the IPL also adopted this restriction in its playing conditions.

However, since the IPL operates under its own set of regulations, separate from the ICC’s jurisdiction, the possibility of lifting the restriction is now under discussion.

Impact on the Game and Players’ Views

“Using saliva on the ball was part of the essence of the game until COVID hit. Now that we don’t have that threat anymore, we feel there is no harm in lifting the ban on saliva in the IPL.

“We understand that it makes a bigger impact in red ball cricket but even if it can help bowlers a bit in the white ball game, it should be allowed in the IPL, which is a trend-setting tournament. Let’s see what the captains decide tomorrow,” a senior BCCI official told to a leading news agency.

If the IPL lifts the ban, the ICC may also be compelled to reconsider its decision.

On the sidelines of the ICC Champions Trophy, senior Indian pacer Mohammed Shami expressed the necessity of saliva usage in cricket, emphasizing its role in balancing the game between bat and ball. Renowned cricketers such as Vernon Philander and Tim Southee have also supported this stance.

“We keep appealing that we should be allowed to use saliva so that we can bring reverse swing back into the game and it becomes interesting,” Shami had stated during the 50-over tournament in Dubai, where India emerged victorious.

Existing Regulations and Penalties

Under the current IPL regulations, if a player applies saliva to the ball, the fielding captain receives a warning for the first offense. If repeated within the same innings, the captain is given a final warning.

“If it is the third or subsequent instance, inform the player who has applied saliva to the ball on that occasion that he is subject to a fine, payable to BCCI, of the lesser of 10 lakh or 25% of his match fee,” states last year’s IPL playing conditions.

DRS to Cover Height and Off-Side Wides

In another major development, the IPL is set to extend the Decision Review System (DRS) to include height-related wides and wides outside the off-stump.

“Hawk-Eye and ball tracking will be used to determine height wides and wides outside the off-stump. Teams will have the option to review on-field wide-ball decisions if they believe the ball was not high enough to be deemed a wide,” the official added.

These proposed changes could significantly impact the dynamics of the IPL, making it an even more competitive and strategic tournament.

