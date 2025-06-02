Home
Monday, June 2, 2025
IPL 2025: Karnataka Deputy CM Puts Faith In RCB, Quotes 'Let's Hope and Pray' For Title Win

Key to RCB’s hopes will be Virat Kohli, who has had a stellar season with 614 runs in 14 matches, making him the team’s top scorer.






After nearly a decade, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are back in the IPL final. On Tuesday, June 3, they’ll face Punjab Kings in a high-stakes clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. With momentum on their side following a dominant 8-wicket victory in Qualifier 1, RCB are being tipped as favourites to lift their maiden IPL trophy.

Karnataka’s Support Behind RCB’s Big Moment

As anticipation builds, Karnataka’s Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar voiced strong support for the Bengaluru-based franchise.

“I am happy. Bengaluru boys RCB will win in Ahmedabad. After a very long time, they have come to the finals. The govt of Karnataka and the people of Karnataka are waiting for their victory. A lot of people from Karnataka are going to watch the match in Ahmedabad. Let us hope and pray that they win and come back,” he said on the eve of the final.

RCB, led by Rajat Patidar, are looking to end an 18-year-long wait for their first IPL title. The team appears well-prepared to deliver a strong performance under pressure.

Kohli, Hazlewood, and the Core of RCB’s Challenge

Key to RCB’s hopes will be Virat Kohli, who has had a stellar season with 614 runs in 14 matches, making him the team’s top scorer.

Josh Hazlewood has also been instrumental with the ball, picking up 21 wickets in 11 games. His three-wicket haul in the Qualifier 1 against PBKS was crucial in restricting the opposition to just 101 runs.

RCB will also count on rising stars like spinner Suyash Sharma, who delivered a match-winning 3/17 in the last game, and Phil Salt, who anchored the chase with an unbeaten half-century.

Punjab Kings Banking on Iyer and Core Performers

For Punjab Kings, the road to the final has been driven by strong performances from captain Shreyas Iyer, keeper-batter Josh Inglis, and pacer Arshdeep Singh.

Iyer has been consistent with the bat, scoring over 600 runs this season. His standout knocks include an unbeaten 97 against Gujarat Titans and 87 not out versus Mumbai Indians—both crucial innings that helped PBKS reach the final.

With both teams stacked with match-winners, the IPL 2025 final promises to be a thrilling contest, and for RCB, the stakes have never been higher.

ALSO READ: 'We Will Try and Win for Virat Kohli': RCB Captain Rajat Patidar's Heartfelt Message Ahead of IPL 2025 Final

 

