Sunday, April 13, 2025
Live Tv
IPL 2025: Kevin Pietersen Hails Delhi Capitals’ Young Star Vipraj Nigam After Dismissing Virat Kohli

Kevin Pietersen backs Delhi Capitals’ all-rounder Vipraj Nigam after he shines in IPL 2025, including a key spell against RCB and a wicket of Virat Kohli.

IPL 2025: Kevin Pietersen Hails Delhi Capitals’ Young Star Vipraj Nigam After Dismissing Virat Kohli


In a strong start to IPL 2025, 20-year-old all-rounder Vipraj Nigam has become a standout performer for Delhi Capitals, earning glowing praise from team mentor and former England captain Kevin Pietersen. After his impactful display in the Capitals’ six-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Pietersen called him a “future household name” in Indian cricket.

Vipraj grabbed headlines after dismissing Virat Kohli and finishing with 2 wickets for just 18 runs in his four overs against RCB. Known for his smart leg-spin and powerful hitting, Vipraj’s all-round talent has added depth to the Delhi Capitals’ playing XI this season.

Pietersen Praises Work Ethic and DC’s Scouting Team

Kevin Pietersen, in a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), wrote,
“Vippi has the work ethic to be a genuine household name in Indian cricket! He works so hard and so well. Impressive young man, and kudos to the DC scouts!”
The message was posted alongside a video of Vipraj’s intense training routine, reflecting his discipline and dedication to the game.

Pietersen, who works closely with head coach Hemang Badani, has been instrumental in mentoring young players this season. The duo has helped Delhi Capitals win their first four matches, a franchise record in any IPL season.

Vipraj’s Journey from UP T20 League to IPL 2025

Vipraj first came into the spotlight during the Uttar Pradesh T20 League, where he picked up 20 wickets in 11 matches, maintaining an economy rate under 7.5. These performances earned him a place in the Uttar Pradesh domestic team for the 2024–25 season.

At the IPL 2025 mega auction, Delhi Capitals signed the young all-rounder for ₹50 lakh, impressed by his all-round skills. He made his IPL debut in DC’s opening match, delivering a blazing 39 runs off just 15 balls and also grabbing a wicket. Since then, he has consistently picked up two wickets each in the matches against Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Solid Performances Across Formats

Vipraj has also impressed in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024-25, where he took eight wickets while maintaining an economy rate just above seven. In one memorable chase of 157 runs against Andhra, he smashed 27 off 8 balls in partnership with Rinku Singh, showcasing his power-hitting abilities despite being primarily a bowler.

Delhi Capitals Dominate IPL 2025 So Far

With four wins from four matches, Delhi Capitals currently sit at the top of the IPL 2025 points table. They remain the only unbeaten team in the tournament and are shaping up as early contenders for the IPL trophy this season.

Their success has been driven by a mix of experienced leaders and emerging talents like Vipraj Nigam. With continued support from mentors like Pietersen and coaches like Badani, Vipraj looks set for a promising future in Indian cricket.

