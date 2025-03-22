IPL 2025: Key Rule Changes and What’s Staying the Same

As the excitement builds for IPL 2025 today, the BCCI has unveiled several rule changes to enhance the game and address evolving challenges.

As the excitement builds for the start of IPL 2025 today, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has unveiled several rule changes to enhance the game and address evolving challenges. While some of the rules from past seasons are here to stay, there are a few notable updates that will change how the game is played this year.

Here’s a rundown of what’s new and what remains unchanged for IPL 2025:

Saliva Ban Lifted: Bowlers Get a Boost

One of the most significant changes in IPL 2025 is the lifting of the saliva ban. Bowlers will once again be allowed to use saliva on the ball to maintain its shine. This ban was originally introduced as a health measure during the COVID-19 pandemic, but now, with safety concerns eased, bowlers can resume the practice. This decision follows discussions with captains from all ten IPL teams, with the majority supporting the move.

The ‘Second Ball’ Rule

A new rule designed to tackle the challenges posed by dew during night matches is being introduced in IPL 2025. The “Second Ball” rule aims to counter the difficulty bowlers face when the ball becomes slippery due to excessive dew, often giving batters an unfair advantage, especially in run chases.

Under this rule, umpires will inspect the ball after the 11th over of the second innings. If dew is detected, the bowling team will be allowed to switch to a new ball. However, this rule will not apply to afternoon matches.

Impact Player Rule Continues

The Impact Player rule, which was introduced in recent seasons, will remain in place for IPL 2025. This rule allows teams to substitute one player during a match, creating more opportunities for uncapped players to showcase their talent. It has proven to be a game-changer in terms of flexibility and strategy, and fans can expect more of this dynamic gameplay.

DRS Expanded: Height and Off-Side Wides

Another key update is the expansion of the Decision Review System. In addition to its existing role, DRS will now include referrals for height-based no-balls and wides outside the off-stump. This will be made possible with the help of Hawk-Eye technology and ball tracking, giving umpires better support in making accurate decisions.

No Changes to the Format

The IPL 2025 format will remain unchanged. The ten teams are divided into two virtual groups—Group A and Group B. Each team will play 14 matches: seven at home and seven away. After the group stage, the top four teams will progress to the playoffs.

As in the previous season, teams will also play against one team from the other group twice, determined by seeding, while facing the other four teams once. The tournament will continue with 74 matches played across 13 cities, with the season kicking off on March 22 and concluding with the final on May 25.

Leadership Changes and Team Dynamics

In terms of leadership, IPL 2025 will see five teams with new captains. Shreyas Iyer, who captained Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to victory in 2024, will now lead Punjab Kings. Ajinkya Rahane takes over at KKR, while Rishabh Pant has been appointed as the new captain of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), replacing Delhi Capitals (DC) after Pant was released. DC will now be led by Axar Patel, while Rajat Patidar, who has not yet played for India, will captain Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). A couple of franchises will cope with temporary changes in leadership. MI’s Hardik Pandya will miss the first game due to an over-rate suspension, with Suryakumar Yadav stepping in as captain. Sanju Samson of Rajasthan Royals will be unavailable for the first three matches due to a finger injury, and Riyan Parag will take over the captaincy in his absence.

Match Timings

For IPL 2025, evening matches will begin at 7:30 PM IST, while afternoon double-header games will start at 3:30 PM IST. Fans can look forward to an action-packed season as IPL 2025 gets underway!