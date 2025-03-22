Home
IPL 2025, KKR vs RCB: As Virat Kohli Plays 400th Game, Here Are Top 5 Indians With Most T20 Matches

The Indian cricket icon will become only the third player from the country to reach this landmark. With 399 matches under his belt, Kohli will join an elite list that features Rohit Sharma and Dinesh Karthik.

IPL 2025, KKR vs RCB: As Virat Kohli Plays 400th Game, Here Are Top 5 Indians With Most T20 Matches

IPL 2025, KKR vs RCB: As Virat Kohli Plays 400th Game, Here Are Top 5 Indians With Most T20 Matches


Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star Virat Kohli is on the verge of achieving a significant milestone in T20 cricket. As RCB takes on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 opener at Eden Gardens on Saturday, March 22, Kohli will step onto the field for his 400th T20 match.

The Indian cricket icon will become only the third player from the country to reach this landmark. With 399 matches under his belt, Kohli will join an elite list that features Rohit Sharma and Dinesh Karthik. Rohit leads the tally among Indian players with 448 T20 appearances, while Karthik follows closely with 412 matches.

Indian Players with the Most T20 Matches

  1. Rohit Sharma – 448 matches
  2. Dinesh Karthik – 412 matches
  3. Virat Kohli – 400 matches*
  4. MS Dhoni – 391 matches
  5. Suresh Raina – 336 matches

(*Kohli to reach 400 T20 matches with his appearance in the IPL 2025 opener)

Global Leaders in T20 Appearances

On the global stage, Kohli will become the 23rd cricketer to reach 400 T20 matches. The record for most T20 appearances is held by West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard, who has played an astonishing 695 matches.

Players with Most T20 Matches Worldwide

  1. Kieron Pollard – 695 matches
  2. Dwayne Bravo – 582 matches
  3. Shoaib Malik – 554 matches
  4. Andre Russell – 538 matches
  5. Sunil Narine – 536 matches

Kohli’s IPL Dominance

Virat Kohli is a legend in the IPL, holding the record for the most runs in the tournament’s history. In 252 matches, he has amassed an impressive 8004 runs. His nearest competitor, Shikhar Dhawan, trails significantly with 6769 runs.

Kohli has also won the prestigious Orange Cap twice, awarded to the highest run-scorer of the season. He dominated the 2016 season with a record-breaking 973 runs and topped the charts again in 2024 with 741 runs.

IPL 2025: KKR vs RCB – A High-Stakes Opener

This season’s IPL opener will be a thrilling encounter, as KKR and RCB meet in the first match of the tournament for the first time since the inaugural edition in 2008. Defending champions KKR are aiming to become the third team, after Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians, to win back-to-back IPL titles.

Meanwhile, RCB remains in pursuit of their first-ever IPL crown in the league’s 18th season. With Kohli reaching his milestone and both teams hungry for victory, fans can expect an electrifying start to IPL 2025.

ALSO READ: RCB's Virat Kohli Sets Sights On IPL 2025 Glory: 5 Records To Break, History To Make

 

