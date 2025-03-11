IPL 2025: KL Rahul Rejects Delhi Capitals Captaincy, Franchise Reportedly Offers Leadership Role To This Player

KL Rahul has reportedly declined the Delhi Capitals (DC) captaincy role for the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season, paving the way for Axar Patel to take charge.

KL Rahul has reportedly declined the Delhi Capitals (DC) captaincy role for the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season, paving the way for Axar Patel to take charge. Axar, who played a crucial role in India’s 2025 Champions Trophy triumph, is now the frontrunner to lead DC. The all-rounder had previously stepped in as captain during IPL 2024 when Rishabh Pant was suspended for a game due to an over-rate offence.

A vital member of the DC setup since 2019, Axar was retained for ₹18 crore ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction. In his 150-match IPL career, he has scored 1653 runs at a strike rate of 130.88 and taken 123 wickets with his left-arm spin at an economy rate of 7.28. His leadership experience was further strengthened when he served as India’s vice-captain in their 4-1 T20I series win over England earlier this year.

Axar Patel set to lead DC after Champions Trophy heroics

“Yes, Axar Patel is likely to be named as Delhi Capitals skipper for IPL 2025. The franchise had asked for KL Rahul to be the team’s captain, but he very much wishes to contribute for the side as a player in the upcoming tournament,” sources connected to DC told a leading news portal.

KL Rahul rejected the role even after having captaincy experience

Rahul, who was also in contention for the role, was acquired by DC for ₹14 crore in the previous auction. The experienced wicketkeeper-batter had captained Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), leading LSG to consecutive playoff appearances in 2022 and 2023. However, he will now feature for DC solely as a player.

Delhi Capitals will begin their IPL 2025 campaign against Lucknow Super Giants on March 24 at the ACA-VDCA Stadium in Visakhapatnam. Before that, the team will hold a short three-day training camp in New Delhi starting March 17.

